BevNET Live Winter 2023: Making Spirits Brighter, More Knowledgeable

BevNET Live Winter 2023 will feature an even deeper foray than ever before into the business of entrepreneurial spirits and RTD cocktail brands with a series of talks and sampling events throughout the show.

Starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3 – now known as “Spirit Sunday” on the BevNET Live agenda – spirits entrepreneurs will get a two-part cocktail of informational discussion on their category: first with data around the emerging RTD Cocktail category supplied in an exclusive presentation from Nielsen IQ’s Kaleigh Theriault and Jon Berg, and then a panel looking at the current trends in spirits investment with three knowledgeable investors: Taylor Foxman, Giuseppe Infusino, and Mike Solow.

Spirits content continues on throughout the next two days, with dozens of new and emerging RTD and Non-Alcoholic spirits brands in attendance. Pronghorn’s CEO and Managing Director, Jomaree Pinkard, will take the stage on Dec. 4 to discuss the organization’s progress in helping to fund minority-owned brands in the spirits business, while Dec. 5 will feature a talk on tactical points that NA brands can follow to help ensure the category reaches its fullest potential in stores and venues.

As the year has progressed, RTD cocktails and NA categories have drawn massive attention to the beverage business, both within the industry and outside of it: at BevNET Live Winter 2023, attendees will get a look at ways they can take advantage of these trends to help themselves grow and thrive.

