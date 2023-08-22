BevNET Live Winter 2023: Meet One-to-One With Buyers From Albertsons Companies

At BevNET Live on December 4 + 5 in Marina del Rey, beverage brands are invited to participate in retailer One-to-Ones. 9 buyers from Albertsons will be available for private, pre-scheduled meetings during the event. Brands will be selected at the retailer’s discretion.

Albertsons Companies stands as one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with more than 2,200 stores across 34 states. Subsidiaries within the company’s portfolio include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market.

Meet with 9 leaders from Albertsons Companies during BevNET Live in Marina del Rey, including:

Kevin Curry, President, Albertsons/Vons/Pavillions

Anthony Suggs, Group Vice President, Center Store

Buster Houston, VP National Merchandising

Mark Beasley, Sales Manager, Beverages, Albertsons/Vons/Pavillions

Nicole Wilson, Director Center Store, Safeway Nor Cal

View the full list.

Brand leaders must be registered for BevNET Live to be considered for a retailer meeting. Once you register for the event, you will receive an email with instructions for signing up.

