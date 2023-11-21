BevNET Live Winter 2023: Meet Our Cocktail Showdown Judges

We’ve already revealed the finalists for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown, our pitch competition for RTD cocktail brands taking place at BevNET Live in Marina del Rey on December 3. Now, let’s meet the judges who bring a wealth of expertise in retail, investment, R&D, and more.

Our panel of expert judges will provide immediate feedback to each brand after they pitch. Their advice is an opportunity for you to gain key takeaways that can be directly applied to your own business. What sets this experience apart is the chance to interact with all the judges throughout BevNET Live, enabling you to engage with them personally and seek answers to your burning questions post-competition. This is not just a showdown; it’s a unique opportunity for growth and connection.

Let’s meet the judges:

Giuseppe Infusino, CIO, InvestBev

Taylor Cathala, Senior Category Merchant – Spirits (US & Canada), Whole Foods Market

Grace Venus, President, Venus Research and Development

On Sunday, December 3rd, join us to watch the competition, sample the products, and meet the players. Attendees will also have access to Beverage School for startups earlier in the day and an RTD spirits track including an investor panel and featured breakout sessions.

