BevNET Live Winter 2023: Meet the New Beverage Showdown Judges

We’ve already revealed the semifinalists for BevNET’s signature pitch competition, the New Beverage Showdown, taking place at BevNET Live in Marina del Rey on December 4 + 5. Now, let’s meet the judges.

Our panel of expert judges across retail, investment, marketing, and more will provide immediate feedback to each brand after they pitch. Hear their advice and apply key takeaways to your own business. All of the New Beverage Showdown judges will be attending BevNET Live, allowing you to engage them and ask your questions after the competition.

Semifinal judges:

Mike Schneider, CMO, BevNET

Jenny Dowdy, President – Red Tree Beverages, The Coca-Cola Company

April Asico, Group Manager, Beverage Innovation, Starbucks

Dan Gasper, Co-Founder/CEO, The Ardent Co

Final judges:

Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams, The Coca-Cola Company North America

John Craven, Founder & CEO, BevNET

Kristen Bareuther, President, Head of Investment, Asahi Group Beverages & Innovation

Ken Sadowsky, Sr. Advisor, Verlinvest

Only six brands will advance to the finals. Watch the competition, sample the products, and meet the players at BevNET Live Dec. 3-5.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.