BevNET Live Winter 2023: New Beverage Showdown Semifinalists Revealed

It’s time to reveal the semifinalists for BevNET’s signature pitch competition, the New Beverage Showdown, taking place on Dec. 4 + 5 at BevNET Live in Marina del Rey, CA.

The New Beverage Showdown, presented by Coca-Cola North America New Revenue Streams, serves as a platform for beverage entrepreneurs to gain exposure, receive feedback, and secure partnerships or investments. With its focus on highlighting trends and fostering innovation, the New Beverage Showdown plays a pivotal role in driving the growth and development of the beverage industry.

Twelve emerging beverage businesses will compete in the semifinal round of the New Beverage Showdown, which is scheduled to take place from 8:00 to 9:30 AM PT on Monday, December 4. The entrepreneurs will share their business strategies and products with a panel of expert judges for immediate feedback. A group of six finalists will then be chosen for the final round, which will take place on Tuesday, December 5.

Now, let’s meet the players:

Plant Press

Troov

Calexo

Erva Brew Co.

MAGIC CACTUS

Nutcase Milk

adapt superwater

Sly

Fang

Spade

Mixoloshe LLC

Joie Energy

In addition to being the star of the show, the winner of New Beverage Showdown will be awarded a $10,000 awareness-building advertising package. Past victors include Hoplark Hop Tea, Health-Ade, MALK, Rise Brewing Co. and CANN.

Watch the competition and meet the players at BevNET Live. 600+ beverage professionals are attending – time is running out to register.

Register for BevNET Live Winter 2023 >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.