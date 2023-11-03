BevNET Live Winter 2023: Only 30 Days Until Beverage Leaders Head to Marina del Rey

In just 30 days, leaders in the beverage industry will meet in Marina del Rey, CA for BevNET Live Winter 2023. The three-day event provides a platform for beverage entrepreneurs and industry experts to network, learn, and drive innovation within the beverage sector.

On Sunday, December 3, the day before our featured presentations begin, we’ll kick things off with Beverage School, where industry newcomers can learn the basics of running a beverage business and jumpstart their networking. Following Beverage School, we’ll dive into our RTD Spirits track including an investor panel and the Cocktail Showdown, and end the day at the BevNET Live Welcome Reception.

On December 4 + 5, we’ll hear from leaders at Humble Growth, Wildwonder, Harmless Harvest, Chamberlain Coffee, KeHE, Albertsons, HOP WTR, SPINS, Zevia and others. They’ll explore topics like innovation around core products, portfolio expansion, transitioning from D2C to brick and mortar, the fluid relationship between KeHE and beverage brands, and more. View the agenda.

Beverage brands also have the opportunity to meet leaders from Albertsons in one-to-one meetings and sample their product to other attendees – the deadline for sampling is November 15. Register for the event to receive the sign up form for both retailer meetings and sampling.

Hundreds of beverage industry professionals are already registered! Check out some of the companies attending and then view the full attendee list.

With just 30 days until the conference, time is running out to register.

Register for BevNET Live Winter 2023 >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.