Dive Into RTD Spirits at BevNET Live: Cocktail Showdown & Spirits Entrepreneurial Track Returns

BevNET’s spirits track is back at BevNET Live! Starting the Sunday prior to BevNET Live, and continuing through Monday, we’ll dive into the world of ready-to-drink spirits, while also providing a platform for emerging brands via the Cocktail Showdown.

Sunday, December 3rd, from 4PM to 5 PM PT, the Cocktail Showdown, will open the stage to innovative entrepreneurs spearheading up-and-coming ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour cocktail brands. Participants have the opportunity to pitch their brand in front of our live audience as well as the retailers, investors, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brands tuning into the livestream on BevNET.com, Brewbound.com and across all social platforms.

The Cocktail Showdown allows brand founders the opportunity to introduce their brand to the industry and establish a network of allies and advocates for future partnerships. The champion will take home the winning title as well as an advertising package on BevNET.com and Brewbound.com, valued at $10,000. Check out last year’s competition to see what it takes to win.

Apply Now for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown >>

The Cocktail Showdown will be part of a bigger spirits entrepreneurship track within BevNET Live. In addition to the pitch competition, on Sunday from 3PM to 4PM PT, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from an investment panel that will explore the appetite for investment in the spirits category, specifically within RTD cocktails. They will discuss their portfolios, how they evaluate future investments, and what trends they are seeing in the market’s present and future. the conversations continue with spirits-specific presentations and breakouts on Monday

All BevNET Live attendees will have access to the RTD spirits track on Sunday, December 4 and Monday, December 5.

Register for BevNET Live >>

Additionally, we’ve opened nominations for our first-ever BevNET Spirits Awards. Submit your nominations by November 24.

Questions about BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown or the BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers, and investors to connect and discuss what’s next for the industry. With top-notch speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.