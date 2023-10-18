Early Registration Pricing Ends This Saturday 10/21 for BevNET Live Winter 2023

This Saturday October 21st, early registration pricing expires for BevNET Live Winter 2023, taking place December 3-5 in Marina del Rey, CA. Register now and save $100 per registration (Insiders save $200!).

BevNET Live is your chance to tap into a vast network of beverage entrepreneurs, investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and industry experts. For three days, you’ll be able to gain actionable insights, network with knowledgeable industry partners, and sample innovative new beverage products. Leaders from companies such as LIFEAID, Albertsons, nutpods, Brew Dr., YESLY, and HOP WTR are already registered. Join them!

For those already registered, there are a number of options for additional education, networking and exposure. On Sunday, December 3rd we will host Beverage School for startups, an RTD spirits panel, and the Cocktail Showdown. On the following days, along with our lineup of mainstage panels and speakers, we will host one-to-one meetings with retail buyers from Albertsons, the New Beverage Showdown pitch competition, Taste Radio Studio interviews, and various sampling stations throughout the event on Monday, December 4 and Tuesday, December 5.

BevNET Live will take place at the Marina Del Rey Marriott Hotel, 4100 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.