Humble Growth Investors Giannuzzi, Abraham to Speak at BevNET Live Winter 2023

We’re delighted to announce that Nick Giannuzzi and Dr. Andrew Abraham, two of the co-founders of newly launched fund Humble Growth will sit down with us at BevNET Live Winter 2023 to discuss their new investment vehicle, and share the wisdom that comes from years of involvement in the emerging food and beverage business.

Giannuzzi, the co-founder of law firm Giannuzzi Lewendon, is one of the most valued and well-connected attorneys working with CPG brands, and he has advised some of the industry’s most prominent beverage companies on legal matters ranging from investment to distribution, intellectual property, and even operations and growth strategy.

Abraham, the CEO and founder of Orgain, is a consummate operator and mission-driven leader, taking knowledge and determination from an early battle with cancer to create a highly successful organic nutritional supplement and beverage company. An integrative medicine doctor and supporter of the organic movement, Abraham led the company from its founding in 2009 to its eventual sale to Nestle Health Science in 2022.

Both men, along with Humble’s third co-founder, RXBar founder Peter Rahal, have been successful operators, investors, and board members – as well as highly respected members of the CPG community. Each an entrepreneur and leader in their own right, the Humble Growth team will bring encouragement and good humor – as well as a deep pool of raised capital – to BevNET Live in what will be a useful discussion for attendees at any level of experience.

The BevNET Live audience will have the opportunity to mine their knowledge and experience both for business and fundraising strategy, as well as the wisdom and perspective that comes from long standing connections to and involvement with founder-led organizations as investors, advisors, and leaders.

BevNET Live will take place on Dec. 4 and 5 at the Marina del Rey Marriott, 4100 Admiralty Way in Marina del Rey, California. The event will also feature more than 20 additional speakers and panelists, the New Beverage Showdown and a pre-event Beverage School available to early stage consumer brands.

