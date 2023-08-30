New Beverage Showdown: Pitch Your Beverage Startup at BevNET Live Winter 2023

Peek into the future of the beverage industry by watching startup brands pitch their products at BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown, taking place during BevNET Live on December 4 + 5 in Marina del Rey, CA.

The competition provides a platform for entrepreneurs leading startup beverage brands to showcase their innovations. On Day 1 of BevNET Live, 12 semifinalists will present rapid-fire pitches to a panel of expert judges. On Day 2, the 6 chosen finalists will then give their last pitch and the judges will select the winner, who will receive an advertising package valued at $10,000. Past judges include executives from leading companies such as KeHE Distributors, Verlinvest, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, ACG, First Beverage Group, AccelFoods, and Powerplant Ventures.

Between the in-person audience and those tuning into the livestream on BevNET.com, the competition typically draws thousands of investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brands. The New Beverage Showdown has supported the rise of past competitors such as Agua Bonita, Health-Ade Kombucha, Parch, Plink, Rise Brewing Co., MALK, Sans, Hoplark, Poppi, Liquid Death, Vive Organic, Three Trees, Sunwink, Shaka Tea, and Remedy Organics. Check out last year’s competition to see what it takes to win.

Applications are being accepted through Friday, October 27. There is no cost to participate aside from registering for BevNET Live. Right now you can take advantage of early registration pricing.

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

For questions about the New Beverage Showdown or BevNET Live conference, please contact Jon Landis, our Business Development Manager. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers, and investors to connect and discuss what’s next for the industry. With top-notch speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.