Start Your Beverage Journey – and BevNET Live Winter 2023 – with Beverage School

Sunday attendees of BevNET Live have a chance to take part in Beverage School, BevNET’s traditional entry curriculum for new brands, employees, and other parties who are starting their journey into the beverage business.

From 12-3:00 P.M.. in the Bayview Ballroom at the Marriott Marina del Rey, Beverage School attendees will be treated to a series of presentations and chats designed by hand-chosen experts who are bringing deep knowledge and experience around key disciplines in the business.

Our experts will discuss retail strategies, raising money, design and branding, working with distributors, securing your intellectual property through trademarks, and ways to use consumer and customer feedback to improve brand performance.

Following the six presentations, a 40-minute round table Q&A session will give the audience to take saved-up inquiries into conversation with the speakers, as well as their fellow founders. It’s a first, big step into the three days of BevNET Live.

Here’s the Beverage School Agenda:

12:00 PM – 12:05 PM – Welcome

12:05 PM – 12:30 PM Understanding Retail Channels, With Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands

12:30 PM – 1:00 PM Financial Instruments for Growth, With Jeremy Halpern, Partner, Nutter, McClennen & Fish LLP

1:00 PM – 1:20 PM Trademarks, With Amanda Roach, Officer, Greensfelder; and Angela Kalsi, Officer, Greensfelder

1:20 PM-1:40 PM Beverage Design Basics, with Derek Springston, Chief Creative Officer, Moxie Sozo

1:40 PM – 2:00 PM Distribution Q & A: Inside DSD with Classic Beverages with Matt Lukich, Director of Brand Development, Classic Distributing & Beverage

2:00 PM – 2:20 PM Beverage School: Early Stage Tinkering and Iterating, with Neil Kimberley, Consultant and Executive

2:20 PM – 3:00 PM Round Table Q&A and Networking

After a break, at 5 p.m., Beverage School attendees are welcome to join other early arrivals at the BevNET Live Welcome Reception, held in the California Ballroom.

