BevNET Live Winter 2024: 30 Days Until 575+ Beverage Leaders Head to Marina del Rey

In just 30 days, leaders in the beverage industry will meet in Marina del Rey, CA for BevNET Live Winter 2024. The three-day event provides a platform for beverage entrepreneurs and industry experts to network, learn, and drive innovation within the beverage sector.

On Sunday, December 8, the day before our featured presentations begin, we’ll kick things off with Beverage School, where industry newcomers can learn the basics of running a beverage business and jumpstart their networking. Following Beverage School, we’ll dive into our RTD Spirits track including an investor panel and the Cocktail Showdown, and end the day at the BevNET Live Welcome Reception.

On December 9 + 10, we’ll hear from leaders at Nutpods, Happy, Recess, Wildwonder, Emil Capital, Life Aid, JuneShine and more. They’ll explore topics like expanding geographically, finding financial backing, and the future of beverage innovation and brand growth. View the agenda.

Beverage brands also have the opportunity to meet leaders from Whole Foods, Pilot, and Spec’s in one-to-one meetings. Register for the event to receive the sign up form

More than 575 beverage industry professionals are already registered! Check out some of the companies attending and then view the full attendee list.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.