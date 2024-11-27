BevNET Live Winter 2024: 8 Expert Led Workshops from Formulation to Packaging

We’ve posted the complete agenda for BevNET Live, taking place on December 8-10 in Marina del Rey, CA. Key features include growth-focused presentations, one-to-one meetings with retailers, product sampling, the New Beverage Showdown, and Beverage School for startup brands.

BevNET Live attendees also have the opportunity to attend a variety of workshops, where leading experts will share insights you can immediately apply to your business. From formulation to packaging, our partners have you covered! Sign up for specialized workshops including:

Taste and Texture Workshop: Join Ingredion to explore sugar reduction, flavor modification, protein, and fiber fortification in trending beverage formats.

Fungal Innovation for Consumer Demand: MycoTechnology, Inc. will show you how to leverage innovative flavor and sugar reduction solutions from fungi, including a tasting of a new honey truffle sweetener.

Elevating Functional Beverages: Discover strategies to enhance functional drinks for consumer wellness, from gut health to energy levels with Tate & Lyle.

Hops Beyond Beer: Learn about the history of hops and experience a hands-on workshop using liquid hop products from John I. Haas Inc.

Blueprint for Co-Creation Innovation: Explore Kerry's co-creation model and a successful partnership case study in the hydration beverage category.

Interactive Packaging Innovation: Learn about the collaborative process of developing interactive packaging with color-changing technology from CTI – Chromatic Technologies, Inc.

Crafting the Perfect Beverage: Learn how to create customer-centric beverages using pure extracts, functional ingredients, and flavors with FFP.

Disruptive Brand Packaging: Resource Label Group will explore the power of partnership and innovation through the development of a custom-crafted beverage, BevNRG.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.