BevNET Live Winter 2024: Agenda Highlights

We’ve posted the complete agenda for BevNET Live, taking place on December 8-10 in Marina del Rey, CA. Key features include growth-focused presentations, technical workshops, Beverage School for startups, one-to-one meetings with retailers, product sampling, and the New Beverage Showdown.

The conference provides actionable takeaways to help you prepare for success in 2025, with a focus on cultivating growth and fostering innovation. The agenda features 20+ presentations, including:

Bringing Joy to the Consumer

Craig Dubitsky, the CEO of Happy, whose work ranges from founding, advising, or investing in groundbreaking brands in the cleaning (Method), consumer care (Eos, Hello), and food (Popcorn, Indiana) CPG space, will draw on years of design and branding experience to discuss ways that founders can instill an optimistic, consumer-friendly approach to beverage brands.

Shifting Spirits in the Beverage Business

Distill Ventures CEO Heidi Dillon’s data-based presentation evaluates trends and insights that are leading to shifts Distill Ventures is witnessing in the beverage industry, and how they are affecting both the spirits and non-alcoholic beverage categories.

Retailer Profile: Spec’s Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods

Texas-based beverage specialist Spec’s has more than 200 stores, and it has eagerly plunged into the deep end of the Hemp-Based Delta-9 THC beverage movement. Steve Jabour is in charge of developing that assortment; he’ll share his thoughts on ways retailers and brands can support each other in categories where the rules are still emerging, as well as what it takes for all beverage types to get in and succeed in Spec’s.

What I’ve Learned: with Nutpods’ Madeline Haydon

The Founder and former CEO of Nutpods discusses key decisions around investment, brand direction, challenges from competition, mistakes, successes, and the ways the business tested her limits and helped her understand her own definition of success.

Finding Financial Fitness

Like a lot of brands, the slowdown in VC and institutional lending meant hard choices for Life Aid. The brand navigated the successful shift from “grow at all costs” to being significantly EBITDA positive this year, and its founders share how they did it, and the ways that other brands can do the same.

Inside Tik Tok Shop

Is your beverage brand ready for its fifteen seconds of fame? Learn the ins and outs of building and operating a successful business on TikTok Shop with Cameron Gould-Saltman, the head of food and beverage for TikTok Shop.

The speaker lineup features executives and founders from nutpods, Recess, Wildwonder, Distill Ventures, Dora’s Naturals, Willow Growth Partners, Pilot, Aura Bora, Juneshine, Barrel Ventures, and more.

Respected industry experts, suppliers and service providers will also be on hand to present on the technical how-tos of running a beverage manufacturing business, providing solutions for growth, operations, fundraising and more.

Plus, don’t forget about our RTD Spirits track, happening on Sunday, December 8th. Join us for Beverage School, spirits-focused sessions, the Cocktail Showdown, and the BevNET Live Welcome Reception.

