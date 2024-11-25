BevNET Live Winter 2024: Albertsons Joins One-to-One Meetings

At BevNET Live in Marina del Rey on December 8-10, beverage brands can participate in retailer One-to-One meetings with Whole Foods Market, Spec’s, Pilot, and now, Albertsons. Representatives will be available for private, pre-scheduled meetings, and brands will be selected at each company’s discretion.

Albertsons is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with over 2,200 stores in 34 states and includes well-known retail chains, such as Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Pavilions, Star Market, and more.Combining a strong local presence with national scale, the company is dedicated to enhancing lives by making a meaningful difference in neighborhoods across the country.

Meet with the below beverage category buyers at BevNET Live:

Kody Severson, National Category Manager, Non-Carbonated Beverages

Matthew Wirth, National Category Manager, Carbonated Beverages

Brand leaders must be registered for BevNET Live to be considered for a retailer meeting. Once you register for the event, you will receive an email with instructions for signing up.

More than 700 beverage industry professionals are already registered – they’ll join us in Marina del Rey to learn from expert speakers, network, and sample the latest innovations. Check out the growing attendee list as well as the agenda.

