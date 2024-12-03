BevNET Live Winter 2024 Cocktail Showdown: Meet the Judges

It’s time to reveal the judges for BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown, our business pitch competition for RTD cocktail brands taking place during BevNET Live Winter 2024 in Marina del Rey, CA.

Designed to support and showcase new products and promising founders, the BevNET Cocktail Showdown focuses on the innovators and entrepreneurs designing the products of tomorrow. The competition provides a platform for the hottest new RTD & RTP cocktail brands to gain awareness amongst the industry.

On Sunday, December 8, a panel of expert judges will offer participants and attendees valuable insights on what makes for a successful cocktail brand. The judges include:

Cassie Finley, VP, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Taylor Cathala, Senior Category Merchant – Spirits (US & Canada), Whole Foods Market

Janell Bass, Co-Founder, Ponyboy Slings

Be in the room to witness the most promising new brands on the market and then sample the products and meet the founders.

The Cocktail Showdown is part of a larger RTD spirits entrepreneurial track at BevNET Live. Just before the competition, we’ll host an investor panel to explore the appetite for investment in the spirits category. The conversations will continue on Monday with a spirits-focused interview and a breakout session track.

Register for BevNET Live >>

If you haven’t yet registered for BevNET Live, you’re running out of time! Sign up now before it sells out. If you want to dive even deeper into the world of beverage-alcohol, stick around after BevNET Live and join us for Brewbound Live on December 11 + 12.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.