BevNET Live Winter 2024: Discounted Room Block Open in Marina del Rey

It’s time to book your room for BevNET Live! The leading event for the beverage industry heads to Marina del Rey, California on December 8-10. Register now to stay just steps from the action and save on your stay at the Marina del Rey Marriott Hotel (4100 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA).

The BevNET Live room block always sells out, so we encourage you to register today to secure your room at the venue. Once registered, you will receive an email with the link to the discounted room block. Plus, right now you can take advantage of early registration pricing and save $100 per registration. Plan ahead to save and take advantage of both the room block and early registration discounts.

Register for BevNET Live Winter 2024 >>

At BevNET Live, attendees can look forward to valuable insights shared by industry leaders, private retailer one-to-one meetings, networking opportunities, the New Beverage Showdown, and samples of the latest innovations in the beverage industry, all set against the backdrop of sunny Southern California.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are still available for those seeking to elevate their presence beyond participation.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the leading event for the beverage industry, offering unparalleled networking opportunities and insights for brand leaders, retailers, investors, distributors, and industry partners. Each year, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of professionals seeking to stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving beverage landscape.