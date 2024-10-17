BevNET Live Winter 2024: Dora’s Naturals CEO Cyrus Schwartz on Partnering for Growth

BevNET Live Winter 2024 might be taking place in California, but we’ll be welcoming an important emissary from the East Coast to talk about the process of building brands that can handle the toughest markets.

Cyrus Schwartz, founder and CEO of Dora’s Naturals, runs one of the country’s most powerful independent distributors for natural and organic perishable products. With more than 4000 locations in the Tri-State area and beyond, Dora’s has helped build beverage brands like GTs Kombucha, Harmless Harvest, Suja, Koia, Malk, Roar, C2O, Forager and Remedy Organics. Many of those brands were launched on the West Coast and brought to the New York area by Dora’s – and all remain partners today.

Schwartz will join a conversation on the ways that brands can prepare to partner with distributors as they expand, as well as discussing some of the key attributes of companies that are able to grow beyond their original geography. He’ll point out many of the challenges that come with approaching his home market and the kinds of tactics and practices that brands need to deploy as they take on unfamiliar territory. He’ll also discuss what it takes to get into a distribution system like Dora’s, and the kinds of products and brands he’s looking for as he anticipates changes within the overall beverage business.

Brands should not miss this opportunity to meet and hear from one of the most established brand-building partners in the country – or any of the other high-impact thought leaders and gatekeepers joining the BevNET Live agenda.

