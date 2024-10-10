BevNET Live Winter 2024: From Startup to Sale, What Nutpods’ Madeline Haydon Learned

Nutpods founder Madeline Haydon will discuss key decisions around investment, brand direction, challenges from competition, mistakes, successes, and the ways the business tested her limits and helped her understand her own definition of success when she takes the stage at BevNET Live Winter 2024, which takes place Dec. 8-10 at the Marriott Marina del Rey.

Haydon, who started Nutpods’ signature line of healthier, dairy-free coffee creamer alternatives in 2013 – without previous experience in the beverage business – was able to create a lean company with strong sales bases in both e-commerce and brick-and-mortar retail. She led the brand through investment from CircleUp, VMG, and eventually sold a controlling stake to MPearlRock earlier this year, before turning the CEO job over to CPG veteran Matt Witherell. She remains on the board.

Haydon’s journey is one that beverage entrepreneurs at BevNET Live will easily relate to: the search for financial backing, the pressure of both day-to-day operation, the responsibility for an increasing number of employees dependent on that operation, the need to learn new skills and make decisions as a leader that have larger and larger ramifications for the company.

But it’s Haydon’s candor and thoughtfulness around this journey that will be exceptionally instructive. As a founder and leader from an unconventional background who was able to build the resources and fortitude to take her company through key challenges into a bright future, she’s got a story that’s as insightful as it is inspirational.

