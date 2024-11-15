BevNET Live Winter 2024: Meet the New Beverage Showdown Semifinalists

It’s time to reveal the semifinalists for BevNET’s signature pitch competition, the New Beverage Showdown, taking place at BevNET Live in Marina del Rey December 8-10.

The New Beverage Showdown, presented by Coca-Cola North America New Revenue Streams, serves as a platform for beverage entrepreneurs to gain exposure, receive feedback, and secure new partnerships or investments. By highlighting trends and fostering innovation, the New Beverage Showdown plays a crucial role in supporting the future of the beverage industry.

Twelve emerging beverage businesses will compete in the semifinal round of the New Beverage Showdown, taking place on Monday, December 9. The entrepreneurs will share their business strategies and products with a panel of expert judges for immediate feedback. A group of six finalists will then be chosen for the final round, which will take place on Tuesday, December 10.

Now, let’s meet the players…

The New Beverage Showdown Semifinalists are:

Dappy

FRUGA

G2O

Guinep

Mas Energy

Melo

Neptune

oHy

OoMee

Passion Joy

Recoup

RINGA

In addition to being the star of the show, the winner of New Beverage Showdown will be awarded a $10,000 awareness-building advertising package. Past victors include Hoplark Hop Tea, Health-Ade, MALK, Rise Brewing Co. and CANN among others.

Watch the competition and meet the players at BevNET Live. More than 600 beverage professionals are attending – time is running out to register.

