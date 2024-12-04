BevNET Live Winter 2024: Sample & Socialize at Our Beverage Industry Networking Parties

There are just 4 days until the leading event for the beverage industry takes place in LA! More than 800 industry leaders are already registered for BevNET Live Winter 2024. The three-day event is your opportunity to establish new partnerships, discover the latest trends, and walk away with insights that can change the future of your business. Take a look at the list of companies registered as well as the agenda and start planning your conversations and questions.

On Sunday, December 8, the day before the mainstage presentations begin, we invite you to attend Beverage School, our RTD Spirits Track, the Cocktail Showdown, and then our first networking party of the event, the Welcome Reception. Sample the products from the Cocktail Showdown and enjoy beverages and light appetizers at the Marina del Rey Marriott.

During the event, we’ve scheduled dedicated networking breaks to allow you to connect with retailers, investors, brand founders, service providers, and suppliers while sampling the industry’s latest innovations. Then, at the end of Day 1, we invite you to continue your conversations at the BevNET Live Official Party presented by Force. Enjoy beverages, light appetizers, a DJ, photo booth, temporary tattoos, and samples from Rhinestone, Noughty, Dappy, Herb & Orchid, Morning Recovery, Hapsy, Dirty Shirley, Gardenista, Mission Craft Cocktails, Tequio, Pals, Fabrizia, Ponyboy Slings, and West Peak Sparkling Spirits.

BevNET Live is only 4 days away and 800+ beverage professionals are already registered. Seats are limited and limited tickets remain.

Register for BevNET Live Winter 2024 >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.