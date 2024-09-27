BevNET Live Winter 2024: Unveiling the Future of Beverage Innovation and Brand Growth

A branding wizard turned coffee maven. The leader of an investment group that provides funding and support for beverage startups. A technology and manufacturing executive who found meaning in the soda business. They’re the first three speakers we’re announcing as appearing at BevNET Live Winter 2024, taking place on Dec. 8-10 in Marina del Rey, California.

Taking the stage to present will be:

Sharad Chadha, the CEO of Sprecher Brewing in Milwaukee, Wisc., who has turned what had been a regional brewery into a fast-growing regional maker of craft sodas, energy drinks and more.

Chadha will discuss his journey from General Electric to Sprecher, the ways he has altered the company’s product strategy and the role of the company within the community, and his plans for future growth.

Heidi Dillon, the CEO of Distill Ventures, a venture firm and accelerator leading the development of innovative brands at the crossroads of spirits and NA beverages.

Dillon will give a data-based presentation in which she evaluates trends and insights that into the shifts Distill Ventures is witnessing in the beverage industry, and how they are affecting both the spirits and non-alcoholic beverage categories.

Craig Dubitsky, the CEO and Co-Founder of Happy, a coffee brand he started with actor Robert Downey, Jr. and one of the country’s leading CPG innovators and entrepreneurs

Dubitsky, whose work ranges from founding, advising, or investing in groundbreaking brands in the cleaning (Method), consumer care (Eos, Hello), and food (Popcorn, Indiana) CPG space, will draw on years of consumer-friendly design and branding experience to discuss branding and design strategy as a way to instill an optimistic, consumer-friendly approach to products.

These inspirational and informative speakers are just part of a lineup designed to inspire, analyze, and share ways that beverage brands can find the resources and information to build in the ongoing battle for commercial growth.

In the weeks to come, the BevNET Live agenda will reveal an ever-growing array of talks and panels, showing once again that this event is the leading forum for brands who are sharing innovation to a welcoming set of consumers and customers.

Early bird pricing is still in effect for BevNET Live Winter 2024. Register now >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers, and investors to connect and discuss what’s next for the industry. With top-notch speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.