Finances in Focus at BevNET Live Winter 2024: Piper Sandler, Rocana, Willow, Barrel, Life Aid discuss Investing and Capital Strategies

Finding investors and lenders is always a concern for beverage entrepreneurs, but the past two years have been incredibly difficult, particularly at the seed and series A rounds. For more established brands it hasn’t been a picnic, either: as strategic activity has slowed, fundraising for institutional investors has taken longer and that means founders have been faced with tough terms and valuations – if there are any entreaties at all.

It’s in that environment that BevNET Live Winter 2024, taking place on Dec. 8-10 in Marina Del Rey, Calif., is bringing together investors, brands, and advisors to help give a complete picture of the way growing brands should think about the near term with regard to investment and operations. Panels and presentations will cover the ways that brands can position themselves to work lean and profitably, the views of venture capital firms, and the overall horizon for beverage investment.

To get an outlook on current early-stage capital, attendees will hear from a panel of venture capital firms including Gurdeep Prewal of Rocana Ventures, Deborah Benton of Willow Growth Partners and Nate Cooper from Barrel Ventures, all of whom are veteran CPG investors focused on innovative brands.

Janica Lane, Managing Director of investment bank Piper Sandler, will also sit down with BevNET staff during the event to discuss the broader market for beverage financing and the trends around current and future M&A activity. Lane, one of the country’s leading CPG dealmakers, will discuss topics like the state of the market for strategic investment, other options like private equity, public markets, and potential platform formation.

Investment rounds are only part of the fiscal picture for brands, however, and to look clearly at the way founders can address the economic environment, the founders of Life Aid, Orion Melehan and Aaron Hinde, will share their approach to restructuring the brand to account for the scarcity in growth capital. The pair will show their work on cost cutting, how they went through tough decisions around portfolio, marketing, and strategy, and ways that other brands can think about their own operating costs.

These talks will also take place during a program that pays special attention to the way founders are able to operate and find partners throughout their growth cycle. Whether it’s distribution, marketing, operations, or finding ways to work with retailers or suppliers, money plays a role for the beverage entrepreneur, and BevNET Live’s moderators, judges, and audience are always on the trail of the bottom line.

Register for BevNET Live Winter 2024 >>

More than 700 beverage professionals are already registered. View the growing attendee list and the full agenda to start planning out your BevNET Live experience.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.