Make Your Brand a Consumer Obsession with BevNET Live’s Data Presentations

As it does every year, BevNET Live is going to bring the data. But rather than dry downloads of category info, this year the presenters are going to take deep looks at the functional and psychological drivers of consumer response, providing usable insights and methods to help founders improve brand performance.

BevNET Live Winter 2024 will take place on Dec. 8 -10 in the Marriott Marina Del Rey; additionally, bonus Beverage School and Spirits Sunday events and a welcome party are open to all interested attendees on Sunday, Dec. 8.

During BevNET Live, Hunter Thurman, the CEO of AI-based firm Alpha-Diver, will use information derived from his company’s annual creation of the Bev50 list of strong brands to provide a detailed look at the way brands go from good to great, from rising to soaring.

Alpha-Diver’s core focus is consumer psychology, and using its database, he’ll help attendees understand the aspects of a product that move it from the shelf to the cart. Revealing what drives decisions across a range of beverage categories and brands. Thurman will share how founders can assess a brand’s current position in the minds of consumers, and hand over the keys to driving sustained growth.

Also during BevNET Live, Brandy Rand, the founder of consulting firm Thirstwell, will explain the significance of a key buying trend for consumers: the deployment of beverages to serve emotional need states across categories.

While flavor, function and form are driving beverage innovation, Rand will show the emotional resonance that beverages carry to today’s consumers. With beverage lines blurring, this session explores the concept of social signaling based on what people feel versus what the industry defines as a ‘category’ and how this may define the future of drinks. From mood states to functional attributes to the psychology of Gen Z, she’ll take the audience into the world of feel-better beverages.

Alongside these presentations, BevNET Live will feature a large set of strategic, financial, tactical and inspirational looks at the ways entrepreneurs unlock growth and succeed, while providing fun ways for them to meet and help each other.

