Meet with Whole Foods Market Spirits Buyers at BevNET Live Winter 2024

At BevNET Live in Marina del Rey on December 8-10, beverage, spirits, and RTD cocktail brands can participate in retailer One-to-One meetings with Whole Foods Market spirits buyers. They will be available for private, pre-scheduled meetings, and brands will be selected at the retailer’s discretion.

Whole Food Market is the world’s leader in natural and organic foods, with more than 500 stores in North America and the UK. Specifically, the spirits buyers will be on hand ready to meet with beverage companies and spirits brands looking to be sold in their alcohol set.

Meet with these leaders from Whole Foods:

Taylor Cathala, Sr. Category Merchant, Spirits

Wesley Miller, Principal Category Merchant, Spirits

Additional retailers will be added to this list, so stay tuned! Previous participating retailers include GoPuff, The Goods Mart, Albertsons, and Lowes Foods.

Brand leaders must be registered for BevNET Live to be considered for a retailer meeting. Once you register for the event, you will receive an email with instructions for signing up.

To kick off our spirits programming, we will be hosting panel discussions focused on the category, as well as the BevNET Live Cocktail Showdown on Sunday, December 8th. Anyone registered for the conference has access to the day 1 spirits programming as well as the opportunity to participate in the one-to-one meetings.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.