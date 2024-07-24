New Beverage Showdown at BevNET Live Winter 2024: Apply to Pitch Your Beverage Startup

Peek into the future of the beverage industry by watching startup brands pitch their products at BevNET’s New Beverage Showdown, taking place during BevNET Live on December 8-10 in Marina del Rey, CA. The New Beverage Showdown is presented by Coca-Cola North America’s New Revenue Streams.

The New Beverage Showdown offers an unparalleled platform for emerging beverage entrepreneurs to showcase their innovations. On December 9, 12 semifinalists will deliver rapid-fire pitches to a panel of esteemed judges. The excitement continues on December 10, as 6 finalists vie for the top spot, with the winner receiving a $10,000 advertising package. Past judges have included industry leaders from KeHE Distributors, Verlinvest, Whole Foods, Kroger, Albertsons, ACG, First Beverage Group, AccelFoods, and Powerplant Ventures.

Between the in-person audience and those tuning into the livestream on BevNET.com, the competition typically draws thousands of investors, retailers, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brands. The New Beverage Showdown has been a launchpad for innovative brands such as Agua Bonita, Health-Ade Kombucha, Pretty Tasty, Parch, Plink, Rise Brewing Co., MALK, Sans, Hoplark, Poppi, Liquid Death, Vive Organic, Sunwink, and Remedy Organics. Check out last year’s competition to see what it takes to win.

Applications are being accepted through Friday, November 1. There is no cost to participate aside from registering for BevNET Live. Right now you can take advantage of early registration pricing.

Apply to Pitch in the New Beverage Showdown >>

Details on the competition format and selection process can be found on the event website.

For questions about the New Beverage Showdown or BevNET Live conference, please contact Jon Landis, our Business Development Manager. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers, and investors to connect and discuss what’s next for the industry. With top-notch speakers and our New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.