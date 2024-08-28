Pitch Your RTD Spirits Brand at BevNET Live’s Cocktail Showdown This December

Join us for BevNET Live Winter 2024 on December 8-10, where a crucial part of our coverage will be a dive into the rapidly growing world of ready-to-drink (RTD) spirits. Kicking off on Sunday, December 8th, BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown offers a stage for innovative entrepreneurs in the RTD and ready-to-pour cocktail space.

The Cocktail Showdown allows participants to pitch their brands live to an audience of retailers, investors, suppliers, service providers, and fellow brands. The competition will also be streamed live on BevNET.com, Brewbound.com, and across all social platforms. The winner will earn a coveted title and an advertising package worth $10,000 on BevNET.com and Brewbound.com. Check out last year’s competition to see what it takes to win.

The Cocktail Showdown will be part of a bigger spirits entrepreneurship track within BevNET Live. All BevNET Live attendees will have access to the RTD spirits track.

Questions about BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown or the BevNET Live conference can be directed to Jon Landis. Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies seeking additional industry exposure.

