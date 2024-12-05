RTD Spirits at BevNET Live: BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown + Spirits Entrepreneurial Track in Marina del Rey

BevNET’s spirits entrepreneurial track returns to BevNET Live Winter 2024 in Marina del Rey, California., It will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8 – and includes the BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown and spirits-specific presentations.

The spirits entrepreneurship track includes:

Sunday, December 8

Challenges for RTD Startups Panel

Refining Go-To-Market Strategy – Gustavo Aguire, VP Brand Acceleration, InvestBev

Guarding Cash Flows – Maria Pearman, Advisory Partner, GHJ

Tactics In the Market – Dale LaFlam, Founder, 5:30 Somewhere

RTD at Scale – Strategy and Tactics

This set of panelists – a longtime category management expert and a pair of the fastest-growing RTD brands in the country – explain the ways that opportunities and challenges change when a brand starts to scale: resource needs, negotiation advantages, and the skills founders need to succeed.

BevNET’s Cocktail Showdown

Designed to support and showcase new products and promising founders, the BevNET Cocktail Showdown focuses on the innovators and entrepreneurs designing the products of tomorrow. The competition provides a platform for the hottest new RTD cocktail brands to gain awareness amongst the industry. Finalists include x, y, z.

Investor Profile: Goat Rodeo

We have a fireside talk with Carlton Fowler, co-founder of influential spirits VC firm Goat Rodeo about the way he and other investors are looking at entrepreneurial companies in the spirit space.

Monday, December 9

Shifting Spirits in the Beverage Business – Monday

Dillon’s data-based presentation evaluates trends and insights that are leading to shifts Distill Ventures is witnessing in the beverage industry, and how they are affecting both the spirits and non-alcoholic beverage categories.

Tuesday, December 10

Retailer Profile: Spec’s Wines, Spirits, and Finer Foods

Texas-based beverage specialist Spec’s has more than 200 stores, and it has eagerly plunged into the deep end of the Hemp-Based Delta-9 THC beverage movement. Jabour is in charge of developing that assortment; he’ll share his thoughts on ways retailers and brands can support each other in categories where the rules are still emerging, as well as what it takes for all beverage types to get in and succeed in Spec’s.

All BevNET Live attendees have access to the RTD spirits track content across all three days of the event, December 8 – 10.

Register for BevNET Live >>

About BevNET Live

BevNET Live is the premiere event for beverage brands, distributors, service providers, retailers and investors to discuss what’s next for the industry. With the industry’s foremost speakers and the New Beverage Showdown, BevNET Live attracts hundreds of brands to each event.