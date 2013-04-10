Beverage School Chicago Final Agenda Posted

BevNET is pleased to announce that the final agenda for Beverage School in Chicago is now available for viewing.

Held on April 10, Beverage School in Chicago presents a unique opportunity for launch-focused beverage entrepreneurs to get an early understanding of the most important issues in the business. It will also feature a panel that offers strategic advice on launching in the Midwest.

The event, which provides participants with the insights of veteran beverage entrepreneurs, executives, suppliers, and other experts, will be a one-day intensive “Beverages 101.” Registration for the one-day event will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at 12:30 p.m. and will run until 6 p.m.

Beverage School in Chicago will be held at the Greenhouse Loft, 2545 West Diversey, Chicago, Ill.

Note that each instructional session will feature a question-and-answer period. Also note that these sessions will be filmed. All presentations will be made available for download.

Agenda:

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Registration Opens/Networking Lunch

12:30 p.m. -12:40 p.m. — Welcome, John Craven, Founder, BevNET will explain the purpose and methods of Beverage School and introduce the team behind the program.

12:40 p.m. -1:10 p.m. –Your Year One: Eric Schnell, founder, Metabrand, will discuss the life of the beverage entrepreneur and outline the key decisions that a new company in the beverage business will face

1:10 p.m.– 1:40 p.m. – Kate Ratliff, Technical Director, Flavorman will help explain the process by which a product goes from idea to a manufacturable liquid suitable for packaging.

1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. – Justin Prochnow, Partner, Greenberg Traurig, will explain legal requirements for labeling and the basic regulatory framework overseeing the beverage category

2:10 p.m. – 2:40 p.m. — Coffee Break

2:40 p.m. — 3:10 p.m. – Bill Sipper, Managing Partner, Cascadia Managing Brands, will discuss routes to market and distribution methodology

3:10 p.m. — 3:40 p.m. – Debbie Wildrick, Founder, Growing Innovative Brands, will discuss channel strategies and outline different retail styles

3:40 p.m. — 4:10 p.m. — Lucy Rendler-Kaplan, CEO, Arkay Consulting and PR, will evaluate online marketing tactics for beverage startups

4:10 p.m. — 4:30 p.m. — Coffee Break

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Brad Barnhorn, President, Barnhorn Growth Advisors, will outline basic funding options for beverage startups

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Neil Kimberley, founder, Foods, Fluids and Beyond, will discuss company leadership structure and setting up advisory boards

5:30 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. –Panel: Winning in Chicago and the Midwest — West Loop Beverages’ Leo Novosel, Solixir CEO Scott Lerner, and one more area expert discuss ways that startups can introduce themselves in their home region

6:00 — Program Ends