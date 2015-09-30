THURSDAY, MARCH 27, 2014

8:30AM – 9:00AM Registration & Breakfast

9:00AM – 9:05AM Welcoming Remarks – John Craven, Founder/CEO BevNET, and Jeffrey Klineman,Editor-in-Chief, BevNET

9:05AM – 9:25AM Lessons of an Entrepreneur, Three Times Over – Clayton Christopher, Founder, Sweet Leaf Beverages, Rhythm Superfoods, Deep Eddy Vodka

9:25AM – 9:50AM Brand Design Best Practices – Paula Grant, Partner, Flood Creative

9:50AM – 10:15AM From Kitchen to CoPack – Kim Greenfeld, Co-Founder, Campo Verde Solutions

10:15AM – 10:40AM Routes to Market – Charlie Moro, President, CFS Consulting

10:40AM – 11:00AM Break & Networking

11:00AM – 11:25AM Understanding the Retail Channels – Debbie Wildrick, Chief Advisor, Metabrand

11:25AM – 11:40AM The New Priorities of Convenience – Joe Hamza, VP Sales & Marketing, Tedeschi’s Food Shops

11:40AM – 12:00PM Life in the Mix – Shane Emmett, CEO, Health Warrior

12:00PM – 12:25PM Basic Growth Planning for New Food and Beverage Enterprises – Bob Burke, Founder, Natural Products Consulting Group

12:25AM – 12:45PM Growth Stages and Where to Chase Capital – Mike Burgmaier, Managing Director, Silverwood Partners

12:45PM – 2:00PM Lunch & Networking

2:00PM – 2:20PM Capital Availability and What Investors Want – Janica Lane, Managing Director, Healthy, Active and Sustainable Living, Piper Jaffray

2:20PM – 2:30PM Early Stage Capital Approaches – Zac Zeitlin, New Ground Ventures

2:30PM – 2:40PM Early Stage Capital Approaches – Ben Lee, Circle Up

2:40PM – 2:50PM Early Stage Capital Approaches – Tom First, First Beverage Group

2:50PM – 3:00PM Early Stage Capital Approaches Panel Q&A with Zac Zeitlin, Ben Lee and Tom First

3:00PM – 3:25PM Panel: The Incubator Alternative – Jordan Gasper, AccelFoods; Clayton Christopher, Incubation Station; Eric Schnell, Metabrand

3:25PM – 3:45PM From Education to Exit – Pete Lescoe, Founder, Food Should Taste Good

3:45PM – 4:00PM Productive Boards – Brad Barnhorn, Investor and Board Member for Food and Beverage

4:00PM – 4:20PM Break & Networking

4:20PM – 4:30PM Introducing the Capital Connector – Andrew L. Share, Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP

4:30PM – 4:45PM Brewing Alternative Support for the Small Food and Beverage Business – Risa Sherman, Manager, Philanthropy and Cause Marketing, The Boston Beer Company; Ana Hammock, Vice President of Lending, Accion

4:45PM – 4:55PM Growth Funds – John Burns, Managing Partner, Raptor Consumer Partners

4:55PM – 5:05PM Growth Funds – David Thibodeau, Managing Director, Wellvest Capital

5:05PM – 5:15PM Growth Funds – Julian Steinberg, Managing Partner, ACG

5:15PM – 5:30PM Growth Funds Panel Q&A with John Burns, David Thibodeau and Julian Steinberg