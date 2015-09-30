March 27
Boston, MA
Program

Agenda for BevNET FBU Boston 2014

Last updated: March 19, 2014. Lineup subject to change.

 

THURSDAY, MARCH 27, 2014
8:30AM – 9:00AM Registration & Breakfast
9:00AM – 9:05AM Welcoming RemarksJohn Craven, Founder/CEO BevNET, and Jeffrey Klineman,Editor-in-Chief, BevNET
9:05AM – 9:25AM Lessons of an Entrepreneur, Three Times OverClayton Christopher, Founder, Sweet Leaf Beverages, Rhythm Superfoods, Deep Eddy Vodka
9:25AM – 9:50AM Brand Design Best PracticesPaula Grant, Partner, Flood Creative
9:50AM – 10:15AM From Kitchen to CoPackKim Greenfeld, Co-Founder, Campo Verde Solutions
10:15AM – 10:40AM Routes to MarketCharlie Moro, President, CFS Consulting
10:40AM – 11:00AM Break & Networking
11:00AM – 11:25AM Understanding the Retail ChannelsDebbie Wildrick, Chief Advisor, Metabrand
11:25AM – 11:40AM The New Priorities of ConvenienceJoe Hamza, VP Sales & Marketing, Tedeschi’s Food Shops
11:40AM – 12:00PM Life in the MixShane Emmett, CEO, Health Warrior
12:00PM – 12:25PM Basic Growth Planning for New Food and Beverage EnterprisesBob Burke, Founder, Natural Products Consulting Group
12:25AM – 12:45PM Growth Stages and Where to Chase CapitalMike Burgmaier, Managing Director, Silverwood Partners
12:45PM – 2:00PM Lunch & Networking
2:00PM – 2:20PM Capital Availability and What Investors WantJanica Lane, Managing Director, Healthy, Active and Sustainable Living, Piper Jaffray
2:20PM – 2:30PM Early Stage Capital ApproachesZac Zeitlin, New Ground Ventures
2:30PM – 2:40PM Early Stage Capital ApproachesBen Lee, Circle Up
2:40PM – 2:50PM Early Stage Capital ApproachesTom First, First Beverage Group
2:50PM – 3:00PM Early Stage Capital Approaches Panel Q&A with Zac Zeitlin, Ben Lee and Tom First
3:00PM – 3:25PM Panel: The Incubator AlternativeJordan Gasper, AccelFoods; Clayton Christopher, Incubation Station; Eric Schnell, Metabrand
3:25PM – 3:45PM From Education to ExitPete Lescoe, Founder, Food Should Taste Good
3:45PM – 4:00PM Productive BoardsBrad Barnhorn, Investor and Board Member for Food and Beverage
4:00PM – 4:20PM Break & Networking
4:20PM – 4:30PM Introducing the Capital ConnectorAndrew L. Share, Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP
4:30PM – 4:45PM Brewing Alternative Support for the Small Food and Beverage BusinessRisa Sherman, Manager, Philanthropy and Cause Marketing, The Boston Beer Company; Ana Hammock, Vice President of Lending, Accion
4:45PM – 4:55PM Growth FundsJohn Burns, Managing Partner, Raptor Consumer Partners
4:55PM – 5:05PM Growth FundsDavid Thibodeau, Managing Director, Wellvest Capital
5:05PM – 5:15PM Growth FundsJulian Steinberg, Managing Partner, ACG
5:15PM – 5:30PM Growth Funds Panel Q&A with John Burns, David Thibodeau and Julian Steinberg
5:30PM – 6:30PM BevNET FBU Boston Cocktail Reception – Adult beverages + networking with conference attendees.

 

