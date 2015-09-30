March 27
Boston, MA
Program
Agenda for BevNET FBU Boston 2014
Last updated: March 19, 2014. Lineup subject to change.
|THURSDAY, MARCH 27, 2014
|8:30AM – 9:00AM
|Registration & Breakfast
|9:00AM – 9:05AM
|Welcoming Remarks – John Craven, Founder/CEO BevNET, and Jeffrey Klineman,Editor-in-Chief, BevNET
|9:05AM – 9:25AM
|Lessons of an Entrepreneur, Three Times Over – Clayton Christopher, Founder, Sweet Leaf Beverages, Rhythm Superfoods, Deep Eddy Vodka
|9:25AM – 9:50AM
|Brand Design Best Practices – Paula Grant, Partner, Flood Creative
|9:50AM – 10:15AM
|From Kitchen to CoPack – Kim Greenfeld, Co-Founder, Campo Verde Solutions
|10:15AM – 10:40AM
|Routes to Market – Charlie Moro, President, CFS Consulting
|10:40AM – 11:00AM
|Break & Networking
|11:00AM – 11:25AM
|Understanding the Retail Channels – Debbie Wildrick, Chief Advisor, Metabrand
|11:25AM – 11:40AM
|The New Priorities of Convenience – Joe Hamza, VP Sales & Marketing, Tedeschi’s Food Shops
|11:40AM – 12:00PM
|Life in the Mix – Shane Emmett, CEO, Health Warrior
|12:00PM – 12:25PM
|Basic Growth Planning for New Food and Beverage Enterprises – Bob Burke, Founder, Natural Products Consulting Group
|12:25AM – 12:45PM
|Growth Stages and Where to Chase Capital – Mike Burgmaier, Managing Director, Silverwood Partners
|12:45PM – 2:00PM
|Lunch & Networking
|2:00PM – 2:20PM
|Capital Availability and What Investors Want – Janica Lane, Managing Director, Healthy, Active and Sustainable Living, Piper Jaffray
|2:20PM – 2:30PM
|Early Stage Capital Approaches – Zac Zeitlin, New Ground Ventures
|2:30PM – 2:40PM
|Early Stage Capital Approaches – Ben Lee, Circle Up
|2:40PM – 2:50PM
|Early Stage Capital Approaches – Tom First, First Beverage Group
|2:50PM – 3:00PM
|Early Stage Capital Approaches Panel Q&A with Zac Zeitlin, Ben Lee and Tom First
|3:00PM – 3:25PM
|Panel: The Incubator Alternative – Jordan Gasper, AccelFoods; Clayton Christopher, Incubation Station; Eric Schnell, Metabrand
|3:25PM – 3:45PM
|From Education to Exit – Pete Lescoe, Founder, Food Should Taste Good
|3:45PM – 4:00PM
|Productive Boards – Brad Barnhorn, Investor and Board Member for Food and Beverage
|4:00PM – 4:20PM
|Break & Networking
|4:20PM – 4:30PM
|Introducing the Capital Connector – Andrew L. Share, Partner, Nixon Peabody LLP
|4:30PM – 4:45PM
|Brewing Alternative Support for the Small Food and Beverage Business – Risa Sherman, Manager, Philanthropy and Cause Marketing, The Boston Beer Company; Ana Hammock, Vice President of Lending, Accion
|4:45PM – 4:55PM
|Growth Funds – John Burns, Managing Partner, Raptor Consumer Partners
|4:55PM – 5:05PM
|Growth Funds – David Thibodeau, Managing Director, Wellvest Capital
|5:05PM – 5:15PM
|Growth Funds – Julian Steinberg, Managing Partner, ACG
|5:15PM – 5:30PM
|Growth Funds Panel Q&A with John Burns, David Thibodeau and Julian Steinberg
|5:30PM – 6:30PM
|BevNET FBU Boston Cocktail Reception – Adult beverages + networking with conference attendees.
