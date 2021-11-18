BevNET Live Winter 2021 Agenda Released; Day One Preview

BevNET Live is just around the corner and we’ve released our full agenda, featuring cutting edge brands, brilliant entrepreneurs, growth-focused investors, new retail formats, established experts and a series of breakouts that look at core industry challenges.

That’s right — we’re going to meet in person on Dec. 6 and 7 at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel to cover the full scope of the entrepreneurial beverage business, taking into account the hard challenges facing so many brands as they have battled through the disruptions brought by the past couple of years.

Here’s a quick rundown of Day One’s Content:

Opening Block:

To start, we’ll dive right into a panel on the state of the beverage business, chopping it up through the eyes of individual entrepreneurs, investors, dealmakers and distributors, with folks like Mark Rampolla, Nick Giannuzzi, Eddie Simeón and more sharing experiences and expectations, providing a touchpoint on the climate for the beverage business from store aisles to the boardroom.

After that, we’ll talk in turn with three highly successful entrepreneurs, each of whom brings strong strategic vision and tactical wisdom, as well as advice and inspiration, to the audience:

Sarah Frey, CEO of Frey Farms, will discuss both her personal story in beating the odds to create one of America’s most vibrant agricultural businesses, as well as her thoughts on negotiation and hiring.

Brian Kelley of Pearlrock Partners will share his experiences in scaling Keurig and how beverage brands can face the demands of investors, retailers, and consumers.

Shaun Neff, co-founder of Neff, Orro, Sun Bum, Pattern, Beis, Moon, and Beach House, will talk through his career and offer lessons in matching the right breakthrough product to the right influential personality, as well as the ways companies can foster authentic relationships between brands and talent.

We’ll take a break from discussion to celebrate: BevNET’s Best of 2021 will be presented right before lunch.

Breakouts:

Breakout sessions will focus on challenges that are front-of-mind for the beverage industry regardless of company size:

A pair of breakouts will focus on addressing issues of diversity and inclusion (DEI), both within beverage companies and the broader industry.

First, TaChelle Lawson, a DEI and brand consultant, will present ways entrepreneurs can build or incorporate cultures of inclusivity early on, and the ways that companies can benefit and profit from diversity.

Next, Lawson will join with experienced entrepreneurs like Todd Carmichael (La Colombe) and Mark Feinberg (OTHERSource), as well as investor Maxi Kozler (LDR Ventures) for an important discussion: how to reshape the capital flows within the CPG industry to allow for greater investment in women and minority-owned brands, as well as create a panel’s worth of advice for gaining and growing capital access for those companies.

For beverage brands, concerns about packaging and ingredient scarcity, manufacturing capacity, labor shortages, warehouse and delivery disruptions and the rest of the basic nightmare that is governing much of the branded product sector. Beverage companies are worried about raising prices, increasing costs, the potential margin impacts that will roll into fundraising valuations and more. A highly experienced panel, including manufacturing consultant Will Madden, Neil Kimberly of Essentia Water, and Encore Consumer Capital’s Kate Wallman will explain best practices for avoiding the “Bullwhip Effect” and some ideas on how brands can roll through the supply chain crisis.

Experience can be a great teacher, and that leaves the founders of RedBud Brands ready to open the classroom. Founded by investor Brian Goldberg, RedBud’s staff of brand co-founders includes Arthur Gallego (SunDaze) and Laura Brooks (Napjitsu), the RedBud team has worked with, worked for, invested in, and helped start and grow legendary entrepreneurial brands — and they’ll bring advice that has come from helping founders throughout their careers.

Sponsored discussions on formulation and flavor will also be offered by our friends at Kerry Group and Beck Flavors.

