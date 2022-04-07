BevNET & NOSH Present SuperCharge: Living the Brand with Seth Goldman on April 21

For startup food and beverage entrepreneurs, the load gets pretty heavy: from long hours in the kitchen or the production floor to even longer hours in the store, sampling solo or battling for the chance to pitch.

But the load is also pretty enlightening: at no time are entrepreneurs and their brands more tightly wired together, with every one of their decisions directly affecting the growth or decline of their product’s chances to break through to a new level of success.

For the SuperCharge: Living the Brand virtual event on April 21st, BevNET and NOSH will bring entrepreneurs an interview and live Q&A session with Seth Goldman, the co-founder of Honest Tea who has recently started another brand, Eat the Change, as well as observations and inspiration from new entrepreneurs Zach and Delisa Harper of Funky Mello and Parker Olson of Forij.

Together, these entrepreneurs will share stories from the startup life, insights on the ways to manufacture their big breaks and create momentum from the very first sale.

This edition of SuperCharge will serve as a rallying cry for those founders who find themselves behind the sampling table, stalking the buyer, interviewing the consumer and learning a Tik Tok routine to infuse energy into every one of their bottles and bags. We’ll find out how to keep yourself and your brand energized in the face of setbacks and the ways that living the brand at startup can set a company up for easier decisions and better performance down the road.

This event is open to BevNET and NOSH Insiders and will take place on Thursday, April 21 from 3:00 – 4:30 P.M., with our entrepreneurs starting to take audience questions at 4 but continuing for as long as you can handle it.

Register for Supercharge on April 21 to access virtual presentations and networking, as well as instant replay post-event.

About Supercharge

Supercharge is a virtual event series designed to provide actionable takeaways for operators of food and beverage businesses. Each three hour event dives into topics critical to growth within the industry, and creates networking opportunities between experts and brands to spark partnerships beyond the virtual platform.