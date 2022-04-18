SuperCharge, April 21: Can’t Stop Living the Brand? Let’s Talk!

Do more than 67% of your calories come from your own products?

Are you constantly posting your shelf set on LinkedIn? Tweeting gratitude for your team – even though that team might be you and your part-time sales manager? Always wearing your own merch?

You might be “Living the Brand,” a condition that food and beverage entrepreneurs often find themselves in, particularly at the start of the road when energy is high, cash is low, and every new account creates a significant impact on your total sales volume.

But Living the Brand extends beyond the day-to-day work of sales and marketing and production. It’s an ethos, a flow state, in which all of the beliefs and motivations that brought you into the business are governing your every move.

During our next edition of SuperCharge, we want to invite you to join the discussion on the way you’re living the brand and adopting – or avoiding – the habits of others who might be in the same startup state. We’re featuring interviews with Seth Goldman of Honest Tea and Eat the Change – one of the best-known recidivist brand maniacs out there – as well as Parker Olson of Forij (he lives in the Forij van!) and Zack and Delisa Harper of Funky Mello (they met, made marshmallow fluff, and got married!) and we’ve invited them to join us for a fun and inspiring question and answer session at 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 21.

We’ll explore more deeply the hard work that comes with keeping your energy up, learning from the failures and growing from the wins, trading war stories from startup and growth phases, and generally living the brand all together as part of the BevNET and NOSH Insider community.

The event is open to BevNET and NOSH Insiders; interviews start at 3:00 and discussion will commence at 4 p.m. ET. Please log in and join us for what promises to be a fun, fulfilling time with your similarly-afflicted cohort.

About Supercharge

Supercharge is a virtual event series designed to provide actionable takeaways for operators of food and beverage businesses. Each three hour event dives into topics critical to growth within the industry, and creates networking opportunities between experts and brands to spark partnerships beyond the virtual platform.