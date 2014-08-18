Grey Goose Launches VX, a Cognac-Blended Vodka

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Aug. 18, 2014 /PRNewswire/ — GREY GOOSE vodka announces the introduction of a groundbreaking new spirit – GREY GOOSE VX (Vodka Exceptionnelle) — in the US market. An exclusive edition of GREY GOOSE inspired by the spirit making traditions of its creator and Maitre de Chai Francois Thibault, VX is masterfully finished with a hint of precious Cognac, resulting in a discerning new spirit that delivers an exceptional new taste experience to luxury spirit connoisseurs.

Thibault’s passion for crafting extraordinary spirits began as a Cellar Master in Cognac and led him to create GREY GOOSE, a vodka built from the ground up through a field to bottle process that celebrates the quality and taste of its ingredients. By delving deeper into his expertise, Thibault has created a unique new expression of GREY GOOSE – one that draws from past tradition, and expertly marries a hint of precious Cognac with GREY GOOSE vodka to create something truly distinctive.

˝I am inspired by both the authentic and the innovative – drawing from the best of the past to create something new and meaningful. This is how GREY GOOSE VX came to be,” said Thibault. “I’ve carefully selected only the most precious and exquisite Cognac, and the intricate marriage of this with GREY GOOSE vodka results in a rich and complex nose, with hints of white fruit blossom, plum, apricot, light citrus and wild honey, followed by a long, lingering finish. This is a very special liquid – which can only produced in limited quantities to uphold its superior character. It is truly unique and luxurious – a celebration of French craftsmanship.”

GREY GOOSE VX is created by marrying GREY GOOSE vodka with a hint of precious Cognac made by Francois exclusively for GREY GOOSE VX that is crafted with grapes from the Grande Champagne region including a rare harvest from the GREY GOOSE brand home – Le Logis, and aged in hand selected old cask barrels made of Limousin oak for up to two years.

GREY GOOSE VX is best enjoyed on the rocks in a fine snifter glass, or simply served chilled and neat to best appreciate its rich and aromatic character. In the nightclub channel, GREY GOOSE VX will be unveiled via an innovative new VIP bottle to table service experience.

“GREY GOOSE VX delivers a new luxury experience for the spirits connoisseur seamlessly marrying the distinct character of GREY GOOSE vodka and fine cognac”, said Lyle Tick, VP Managing Director, GREY GOOSE Vodka, “It’s a celebration of the new and the old, of authenticity and innovation, and the result is something very special.”

GREY GOOSE VX is presented in an exquisite decanter made from ‘extra flint’ glass – a glass known for its exceptional quality. Taking inspiration from the finest French spirit decanters, the stunning GREY GOOSE VX bottle boasts an elegant shape with exquisite detailing, and is crowned with a luxurious “collectible” bottle stopper.

The launch of GREY GOOSE VX will be supported by national print, digital and influencer experiential programs. GREY GOOSE VX will only be produced in limited quantities each year, and will be available in select markets at the finest restaurants, nightclubs and bars, starting September 1, 2014. At retail, GREY GOOSE VX will be available at a suggested retail price of $74.99 for the 750ml size and $97.99 for the Liter size.

ABOUT GREY GOOSE® VODKA

Every aspect of the creation of GREY GOOSE® is focused on crafting vodka of unmatched quality. The creation of GREY GOOSE begins with the very best ingredients from France – soft winter wheat from the Picardy region, le grenier a ble (the breadbasket of France) and spring water from Gensac-La-Pallue, naturally filtered through limestone. A unique distillation process brings out the naturally superior characteristics of these ingredients. From field-to-bottle, the expertise of the GREY GOOSE Maitre de Chai (Cellar Master), Francois Thibault, ensures an unparalleled smoothness and exceptional taste to the connoisseur palate. The GREY GOOSE portfolio is comprised of GREY GOOSE vodka, GREY GOOSE La Poire, GREY GOOSE L’Orange, GREY GOOSE Le Citron, GREY GOOSE Cherry Noir, and GREY GOOSE Le Melon flavored vodkas.www.GreyGoose.com.