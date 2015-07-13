Bonnie Rose, a New Tennessee White Corn Whiskey, Launches

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 13, 2015 /PRNewswire/ — BONNIE ROSE®, a new Tennessee white corn whiskey with a badass southern vibe, launches today in two natural flavors: Orange Peel and Spiced Apple (both $18.99). Inspired by the legend of Bonnie Rose, the new brand makes its premiere in her favorite city, Nashville, and rolls out nationally immediately following.

THE LEGEND

Some say Bonnie Rose was a distiller’s daughter who grew up around the barrel room; others say she was a bartender who mixed a mean whiskey sour. Legend has it she had a taste for good whiskey, and a unique Southern style all her own. “Life, Liberty, and Liquor” is the BONNIE ROSE brands playfully irreverent rallying cry, encouraging all to live life boldly, independently and passionately.

“BONNIE ROSE is a slice of southern Americana capturing a sense of empowerment, optimism and zest for life,” said Dan Pilas, VP Brand Managing Director for BONNIE ROSE. “We are very excited to tap into the explosive flavored whiskey category that drinkers have proven to love over the last few years. We are confident people will love the great taste of BONNIE ROSE – slightly sweet, with a kick and a whole lot of character.”

BONNIE ROSE is distilled in copper pot stills using an 80% white corn proprietary mash. Great for sipping straight or mixed in bold and delicious cocktails, the southern kick and irreverent personality of BONNIE ROSE amps up any night – from a night in with friends, to an unforgettable night out at the bar.

THE FLAVORS

Orange Peel

BONNIE ROSE Orange Peel pops with fresh-from-the-grove orange taste made from orange peels, both cold-pressed and distilled. The zest is expertly blended for depth and extra citrus zip with every sip. Perfect for mixing with ginger ale and garnishing with a fresh orange slice or for making a twist on the cosmo, with pomegranate juice, triple sec and lime juice.

Spiced Apple

The bold Spiced Apple flavor has real, plucked-from-the-orchard taste, extracted from a barrelful of the juiciest apples, and mixed with real spices from exotic locales. The ripe apple essence gives BONNIE ROSE a hint of sweetness which is ideal for mixing with hard apple cider or for creating a fresh new take on the Moscow mule with ginger beer, fresh lime juice and a cinnamon stick.

THE SERIES

An eight-part digital content series is being released nationally throughout the summer and fall and will bring the brand to life and reveal pieces of the BONNIE ROSE legend. The series will appear on YouTube, social media and via additional digital media partners. In the months following the release, BONNIE ROSE will also roll-out a national experiential platform that will let consumers immerse themselves in the bold, irreverent brand persona and sample the range of flavors.

For more information as well as a full list of BONNIE ROSE cocktails, visit: http://www.bonnierosewhiskey.com/

ABOUT BONNIE ROSE

Launching in 2015, BONNIE ROSE is a Tennessee white corn whiskey inspired by the legend of Bonnie Rose. The brand is playfully irreverent and encourages those who drink the whiskey to live life boldly, independently and passionately. In keeping with the persona, the liquid has a hint of sweetness and a whole lot of attitude – making it perfect for bold and zesty cocktails. BONNIE ROSE is available nationally in Orange Peel and Spiced Apple.

