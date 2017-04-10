Admiral Nelson’s Rum Sets Sail with New Pineapple Flavor This Spring

BARDSTOWN, KY – Heaven Hill Brands, the country’s largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer, will build upon the successful Admiral Nelson’s Rum franchise with the release of Admiral Nelson’s Pineapple Rum this spring. As the second-largest brand in the spiced rum segment and with four percent brand growth the franchise is poised for success with this this premium, fresh, flavor that is sure to bring out an adventurous spirit with each sip.

“Admiral Nelson’s continues to chart its own course offerings that deliver a smooth, premium taste that consumers look for at an approachable price,” said Heaven Hill Brands Senior Brand Manager Hannah Venhoff. “Admiral Nelson’s Pineapple is a natural extension, capitalizing on the flavor trend and providing a fresh, tropical flavor profile suited for dynamic and everyday experiences.”

Bottled at 70 proof, the natural fruit flavor is blended with light Caribbean rum, creating the perfect base for any cocktail. The sweet flavor is also highlighted in the packaging with yellow and brown accents and will be supported by an array of retail point of sale items with the brand message “Admirably Smooth. Perfectly Pineapple.”

Admiral Nelson’s Pineapple Rum will be available beginning in April at a suggested retail price of $10.99/750ml in 50ml, 750ml, 1L and 1.75L sizes.

Acquired by Heaven Hill in 2011, Admiral Nelson’s Spiced Rum continues to be one of the best-selling spiced rums in the spirits industry. The brand is the second-largest brand in the spiced rum segment. Since 2007, it has been a consistent winner of growth awards from leading trade publications, including Market Watch and Beverage Information Group.

The Admiral Nelson’s family of rums is also comprised of the flagship Admiral Nelson’s Spiced, Black Patch Black Spiced, 101 Proof Spiced, Cherry Spiced, Coconut, Vanilla, Dark, Silver and Gold varieties. The franchise is available in all standard sizes and bottled between 35-50.5 percent alcohol by volume (70-101 proof). For more information, visit www.admiralnelsonsrum.com.

Founded in 1935, Bardstown, KY-based Heaven Hill Brands (www.heavenhill.com) is the nation’s largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer and marketer and the world’s second-largest holder of Kentucky Bourbon. Heaven Hill’s diversified portfolio of brands includes Evan Williams Bourbon; Larceny, Elijah Craig and Henry McKenna Bourbons; Deep Eddy Vodka; Burnett’s Vodkas and Gin; Admiral Nelson’s and Blackheart Rums; Hpnotiq Liqueur; The Christian Brothers Brandies; PAMA Pomegranate Liqueur; Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur; Lunazul Tequila; Cinerator Hot Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey and Rittenhouse Rye Whisky.