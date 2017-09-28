Alcohol Distribution Tech Start-Up Liberation Distribution Announces Growth

San Jose, CA (September 27, 2017) — Liberation Distribution (LibDib), the first technology company to offer a three-tier compliant web-based platform to sell wholesale alcohol, announced today that the San Jose based start-up has experienced tremendous growth since launching in March 2017. As part of that growth, the company recently hired five new employees, including industry veteran Amanda Rehn as LibDib’s Vice President of Platform Sales. LibDib currently employs fifteen full-time employees and plans to double that number in the next six to twelve months.

“The response to LibDib has been tremendous since our launch. We were able to quickly expand our team with some great people,” said Founder and CEO, Cheryl Durzy. “We look forward to opening additional markets in the very near future.”

Amanda joins LibDib with seventeen years of wine industry experience. Most recently she was National Sales Manager for Big Basin Vineyards in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Prior to Big Basin Vineyards, she served as Regional Sales Manager for Grandes Places Selections where she worked with import partners specializing in small estate wineries. Prior to that she worked for Farm Wine Imports, Girl on the Vine, Paul Bullard Associates, Turnbull Wine Cellars, and Kobrand Corporation.

“Amanda’s extensive sales experience within the three-tier system makes her the perfect candidate to manage our platform sales,” said Durzy. “She understands this business from both sides and will be key in guiding LibDib customers to the platform to learn about our Makers and purchase micro-production, craft beers, wines and spirits.”

LibDib also recently hired a platform sales associate in Los Angeles and plans to add five new positions before the end of the year. Launched on March 22, 2017, the company has grown to more than 1,000 products on their multi-state distribution platform in just six months. LibDib continues to have new Makers, restaurants, bars and retailers sign up to use the platform every day.

LibDib is the first three-tier compliant distributor to provide distribution to any Maker without an upfront financial commitment. LibDib Makers and licensed resellers can create an account and sign up on LibDib.com. The LibDib web-based platform provides the buyer with a seamless e-commerce experience as well as invoicing, payment processing, collections, and taxes, allowing both Makers and retailers to do business in a more open, efficient and cost-effective way.

Liberation Distribution, Inc. (LibDib) is a distributor of alcoholic beverages enabled through a proprietary desktop and mobile friendly web platform. LibDib changes alcohol distribution by leveling the playing field for everyone. Using LibDib, Restaurants, Bars & Retailers can legally and efficiently purchase boutique wines, craft spirits and microbrews from Makers of all sizes. The company was founded in 2016, launched in March 2017, and is based in San Jose, California. LibDib can be found online at LibDib.com as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.