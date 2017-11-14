Anchor Media Services and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Donate to USO Metro New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. — In honor of Veteran’s Day, November 11th, 2017, Anchor Media Services donated $45,000 to the USO of Metropolitan New York in partnership with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. Both Anchor and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum have deep ties to military service members and Veterans and this donation marks the newest milestone in the companies’ ongoing support.

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, created to honor the late Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins, has a long history supporting service members and Veterans due to the authentic military ties to the man in which it celebrates. Collins was born on January 14th, 1911, and quickly found his aptitude for tattooing while traveling the country. At 19, Collins joined the U.S. Navy where he was exposed to the art and culture of Southeast Asia. Following his naval service, Collins made WWII-era Honolulu his home and continued honing his skills as a tattoo artist while tattooing sailors on their Shore Leave. Not one to rest idly, Collins also became a licensed skipper of a large three-masted schooner, played the saxophone in his own band, and frequently hosted a radio show. These personal passions are now celebrated through Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and shared with likeminded organizations, such as media partner, Anchor Media.

“We are so proud to have partners like Anchor that share our dedication to support the military and Veterans,” shared Josh Hayes, Senior Brand Manager of Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum. “We strive to honor the legacy of Norman ‘Sailor Jerry’ Collins, and continuously challenge ourselves for new ways to support service members with organizations like the USO of Metropolitan New York. This year, we once again partnered with the USO of Metropolitan New York to welcome service members and their supporters for Fleet Week New York. Now, we are thrilled to partner with Anchor for this donation to the USO of Metropolitan New York.”

Anchor Media Services, a full-service Corporate Trade company providing financial, marketing and advertising solutions, has been a partner to Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and parent company William Grant & Sons for 6 years. Founded by Sean Magee, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, Anchor is a Veteran-Owned business with a SDVOB certification from the Department of Veteran Affairs, New York State and the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC). The company provides a strategic, straight-forward approach that delivers unparalleled financial and marketing results for clients while simultaneously contributing towards charitable support and employment opportunities for Veterans.

“I founded Anchor on the premise that we can provide our clients with a powerful business solution that improves EBITDA and increases cash flow, while also providing employment opportunities to Veterans and charitable support to select Veteran causes.” said Anchor Media Services’ Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Sean Magee. “Working with Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and sharing these values has been a perfect partnership. Their passion for supporting organizations such as the USO of Metropolitan New York is inspirational and we’re honored to have the opportunity to make this donation on their behalf.”

For over 75 years, the USO has been the nation’s leading organization to serve the men and women in the U.S. military, and their families, throughout their time in uniform. From the moment they join, through their assignments and deployments, and as they transition back to their communities, the USO is always by their side. Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and Anchor are honored to have the opportunity to support the USO of Metropolitan New York through this donation with the hopes that it aids in their overall mission.

About William Grant & Sons

William Grant & Sons Holdings Ltd is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the global premium spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the world’s leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the world’s most awarded single malt Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the world’s third largest blended Scotch, Grant’s, as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Monkey Shoulder Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Drambuie Scotch Liqueur.

William Grant & Sons has been honored as “Distiller of the Year” by the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition and International Spirits Challenge 11 times over the past 16 years.

Founded in 1964, William Grant & Sons USA is a wholly-owned subsidiary of William Grant & Sons, Ltd. and features one of the fastest growing spirits portfolios in the USA with brands including Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Hendrick’s Gin, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Drambuie, Milagro Tequila, Grant’s, Hudson Whiskey, Gibson’s Finest, Monkey Shoulder, Clan MacGregor, Reyka Vodka, Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur, Montelobos Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, Flor de Caña Rum, Art In The Age, The Knot and Raynal French Brandy. For more information on the company and its brands, please visit www.grantusa.com.

About Anchor Media Services

Anchor Media Services is a full-service, independent and Veteran-Owned Corporate Trade Company that provides financial and marketing business solutions that help companies improve EBITDA and increase their cash flow. Anchor is certified as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOB) by the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, New York State Office of General Services and the National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC). Founded by U.S. Navy Veteran and Advertising Industry Executive, Sean Magee, the company provides business solutions to some of the most notable global brands. In addition to providing powerful business solutions, Anchor’s mission is to continue to provide employment opportunities to Veterans while supporting select registered 501(c)(3) charities including Carry The Load, The USO of Metropolitan New York, The Aleethia Foundation, VFW, Our Military Kids, Snowball Express and The PFC Joseph Patrick Dwyer Program.

To learn more about Anchor, please visit www.AnchorMediaServices.com.