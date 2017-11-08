Bacardi Names New Head of Incubation Brands and Global Commercial Development

HAMILTON, Bermuda — Bacardi announces industry veteran Maurice Doyle, 51, rejoins the largest privately held spirits company in the world as President – Incubation Brands and Global Commercial Development. Under the leadership team in Bermuda, Doyle is charged with driving brand equity and accelerating performance in some of the smaller, high potential premium brands in the Bacardi portfolio including ANGEL’S ENVY, ST-GERMAIN, BANKS, SANTA TERESA, FACUNDO Rum Collection, and LEBLON, as well as driving sales performance and travel retail globally.

Doyle spent 17 years with Bacardi in travel retail, commercial and marketing roles before he left the company in 2009. Since leaving Bacardi, Doyle has served as Chief Marketing Officer at William Grant & Sons where he had accountability for travel retail and other global commercial functions, and most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Suntory’s non-alcoholic division for Africa, Middle East & Caribbean.

“Maurice brings a passion for our brands, strong customer and sales development skills, an appreciation for our unique culture as well as an internal and external perspective which is invaluable as we continue to position Bacardi for long-term success,” said Mahesh Madhavan, chief executive officer of family-owned Bacardi Limited. “It’s great to welcome back a seasoned leader who has shown a particular talent for nurturing smaller, premium niche brands that become sustainable, long-term success stories.”

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Bacardi again as it’s truly a unique family, company and iconic portfolio of brands,” said Doyle. “Both the incubation and travel retail business have tremendous commercial opportunities, each serving as a platform to access premium consumers and introduce them to new experiences. I look forward to their continued development and consistent growth.”

Doyle is based in London and serves as a member of the Bacardi Global Leadership Team, reporting to Madhavan.

