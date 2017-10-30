Barrow’s Intense Partners with Mad River Distillers

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur, handmade in Brooklyn, today announced a promotional partnership with Vermont-based Mad RiverDistillers, makers of Mad River Bourbon. The Intense Smash is a fresh take on bourbon’s natural affinity for ginger with a simple build of Mad River Bourbon, Barrow’s Intense, lemon and soda.

“We’re serious about how we make Barrow’s Intense, so working with a bourbon that’s created with the same care and attention to detail is significant for us, as well as for whoever is sipping the cocktail,” said Barrow’s Intense founder, Joshua Morton.

The relationship with Mad River further broadens the versatile portfolio of cutting edge “craft-first” cocktails Barrow’s Intense offers for distinct audiences.

Mad River Bourbon Whiskey is fermented, distilled and bottled at the company’s Warren,Vermont distillery. The high corn mash bill of 70% Vermont corn, with wheat, oats and barley gives it a smooth finish, and on the palate the bourbon is grain forward with sweet oak and spice notes. “The Intense Smash is a natural pairing for our craft bourbon, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner with a like-minded maker of liqueur,” said Mimi Buttenheim, president of Mad River Distillers.

The Intense Smash rollout with Mad River Bourbon will take place thru the end of 2017. Both Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur and Mad River Bourbon are available through MS Walker in MA, ME, NH and RI.

About Barrow’s Intense

Produced in Brooklyn, Barrow’s Intense Ginger Liqueur is created with a generous amount of fresh ginger resulting in a bold, highly aromatic liqueur bursting with the distinctive flavor of spicy ginger. Although excellent neat or over ice, its balanced sweetness and concentrated, natural flavor adds the perfect amount of intensity to a variety of cocktails. Gluten Free. Certified Kosher. Product of New York. Alcohol by Volume: 22%. To taste for yourself, visit barrowsintense.com.

About Mad River Distillers

Mad River Distillers was founded in 2011 by John Egan, Brett Little, and Maura Connolly to produce high-quality, handcrafted spirits using locally-sourced, non-GMO ingredients and Cold Springs Farm’s exceptionally pure natural spring water. The Warren, Vermont-based distillery, which is now distributed in New England, New York and California, currently produces four rums, three whiskeys including Hopscotch, and Malvados Apple Brandy, which was a 2016 Good Food Awards winner. Visit madriverdistillers.com and follow on social media @madriverdistillers.