Basil Hayden’s Unveils Dark Rye Bourbon

Clermont, Ky. — Basil Hayden’s, the fastest-growing super-premium bourbon on the market, continues to deliver approachable and unexpected flavor to the whiskey community with the release of a remarkable new expression – Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye, the first-ever permanent addition to the Basil Hayden’s portfolio.

Much like Basil Hayden’s flagship bourbon, Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye is designed to stand out in the ever-expanding crowd of American whiskies. Uniting the duo of Kentucky straight rye whiskey and Canadian rye with a splash of California port, Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye offers an ideal sipping experience through harmoniously layered flavor. The spiciness of Kentucky straight rye whiskey pays homage to the high-rye content and trademark spice of Basil Hayden’s Bourbon, and balances seamlessly with the soft, rounded presence of Canadian rye from the award-winning Alberta Distillery. A finishing touch of California port ties a bow of sweetness and deep ruby-color on this unprecedented blend.

“Bringing Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye to life as the first-ever permanent addition to the Basil Hayden’s family is an exciting moment for the brand and our growing fan base,” said Rob Mason, Vice President of North American Whiskey at Beam Suntory. “Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye offers an unparalleled complexity and rich flavor, while staying true to the unique approachability and style that has made our bourbon a long-time favorite.”

Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye is best enjoyed when sipped neat, on the rocks or as the base to a modern-day twist on a Boulevardier cocktail. The rich, fruity sweetness and spice of the rye whiskey provides an impeccably firm counterbalance to the bitterness of apéritifs and other liqueurs typically found in cocktails. The expression features the following characteristics:

Proof: 80

Color: Deep, rich amber with ruby undertones

Aroma: Oaky notes balanced with dark berries and molasses

Taste: Complex blend of caramel, dried fruit, and oak with additional notes of spice and a rounded mouthfeel

Finish: Lingering dried fruit with a hint of sweetness and rye spice notes

Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye further builds on the momentum set earlier this year by Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey, the brand’s first-ever limited-edition release, which quickly answered consumers’ appetite for unique rye offerings and distinctive flavors. Released to impressive reception and acclaim, Basil Hayden’s Rye Whiskey was awarded “Rye of The Year” at the 2017 New York International Spirits Competition.

Basil Hayden’s Dark Rye is now available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle. Look for it packaged in a deep red, hand-applied parchment bib and wrapped with the copper belt iconic to Basil Hayden’s.

About Basil Hayden’s

Basil Hayden’s whiskeys are known for standing out in the crowd. The distinctive flavor of Basil Hayden’s Bourbon was originally inspired by the legend of a family recipe said to date back to 1796 when Master Distiller Basil Hayden Sr. broke ‘the rules’ and went off-the-beaten-path mixing the spiciness of rye with the smoothness of corn to create a light-bodied, mixable and smooth bourbon. Today, Basil Hayden’s is crafting its own story by providing bourbon drinkers with a versatile sipping experience to be shared with friends and family. For more information on Basil Hayden’s, please visit www.basilhaydens.com.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As the world’s third largest premium spirits company, Beam Suntory is Crafting the Spirits Brands that Stir the World. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company’s brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon brands and Suntory whisky Kakubin, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek bourbon, Yamazaki, Hakushu and Hibiki Japanese whiskies, Teacher’s, Laphroaig, and Bowmore Scotch whiskies, Canadian Club whisky, Courvoisier cognac, Hornitos and Sauza tequila, EFFEN and Pinnacle vodka, Sipsmith gin, and Midori liqueur.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and commitment to Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.