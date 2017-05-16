Bayou Rum Receives Top Honors from International Tasting Competitions

Bayou Rum, a Louisiana-made, handcrafted spirit, is raising a glass to toast seven new awards recently earned in two annual international tasting competitions – the Denver International Spirits Competition and the Tastings.com International Review of Spirits, America’s oldest annual international spirits competition. To-date, Bayou Rum’s award-winning flavor has been recognized 98 times in competitions around the world.

“As we expand our footprint into new markets throughout the US and globally, it’s important to highlight the work of our team, whose passion really drives our success,” said Bayou Rum President Trey Litel. “Because our rum is made in small batches, the process is longer and more labor intensive than others. It requires the full-time attention of our Head Distiller Jeff Murphy and Master Blender Reiniel Diaz, whose collaboration and dedication are vital in producing rums capable of this continued recognition.”

The 2017 Denver International Spirits Competition featured more than 350 distilled spirits, ranging from newly opened micro-distilleries to globally recognized spirits brands, which were judged double blind by a prestigious panel of sommeliers and seasoned food and beverage professionals, who awarded the Bayou range as follows:

Bayou Spiced – Double Gold, Best of Class in the spiced rum category

Bayou Select – Silver

Bayou Silver – Silver

Bayou Satsuma Rum Liqueur – Silver

Powered by the Beverage Testing Institute, the Tastings.com International Review of Spirits is a blind tasting and medal-based competition, judged by Tastings.com’s trained staff, and top spirits professionals and buyers from retailers and restaurants, using a proprietary methodology developed in collaboration with Cornell University. The 2017 reviews listed Bayou expressions as:

Spiced – Gold (Exceptional), Best Buy

Bayou Select – Gold (Exceptional)

Bayou Silver – Silver Medal (Highly Recommended)

2017 marks the first year of full national distribution of Bayou Rum, which will also launch in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Caribbean throughout the year. In 2016, Stoli® Group USA became the exclusive national distributor of “America’s Rum,” which was founded in 2011, introduced Bayou Silver and Spiced rums in 2013, Satsuma Rum Liqueur in 2014, and Bayou Select rum in 2015.

About Bayou Rum

Bayou Rum is America’s Rum, handcrafted from fresh Louisiana sugar cane and distilled and bottled consistently with quality assurance at the largest private rum distillery in the United States. The Bayou Rum family consists of four expressions – Bayou Silver, Bayou Spiced, Bayou Select aged rum, and Bayou Satsuma Rum Liqueur – that have been recognized a combined 96 times in tasting competitions.

