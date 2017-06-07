Black Button Distilling Announces Opening of Buffalo Tasting Room

ROCHESTER, NY (June 5, 2017) – Black Button Distilling, Rochester NY’s first and finest grain to glass craft distillery, and one of the top 5 Craft Distilleries in the USA according to USA Today’s 10 Best 2016 Readers’ Choice poll, will open a Tasting Room/Cocktail Lounge/Bottle Shop, located at 149 Swan Street in Buffalo on Friday, June 9th.

The Buffalo tasting room will feature the entire Black Button Distilling product line, along with other products from New York State like Rohrbach beers, Heron Hill wines, and cider from Steam Punk Cider. Drafts from breweries in the Eastern part of New York State, many that can’t be found anywhere else in Buffalo, will also be served on a rotating basis.

This expansion marks yet another exciting period of growth for Black Button Distilling. “We are firing on all cylinders,” said Jason Barrett, Black Button Distilling President/Head Distiller. “We are achieving 70% year over year growth and picking up steam. On March 17th, two new stills were delivered to our Rochester distillery, which will triple our production capacity.” With some additional fermenters added this coming summer, Black Button Distilling will be capable of making 5,000 bottles of grain to glass spirits per week. “And we will still do it in the 1,000 bottle batches we started with, so we will retain the intimate nature of our production batches,” said Barrett.

“Our main goal with the tasting room is to connect with the Buffalo community, and to show consumers what they can do with our products. We look forward to this new opportunity to further display our products in Buffalo and to becoming an even more active part of the community,” said Barrett. “Buffalo, like Rochester, has a growing food and beverage community, and it features our largest base of consumers outside of Rochester, so it’s a natural extension for us to grow West,” said Barrett.

Black Button Distilling’s Buffalo Tasting Room will also feature:

Tapas style food – small plates

A patio and a roof deck for private events

A full collection of Fee Brothers bitters and cocktail equipment such as jiggers, large ice cube molds

Additionally, visitors can:

Order sample flights of the distillery’s most popular spirits. Larger groups can call in advance to reserve time with a Black Button Brand Ambassador for a tasting session.

Enjoy specialty cocktails featuring Black Button’s vodka, gin, bourbon and moonshine. (Also options to enjoy regional craft beer and wine drinks.)

Purchase bottles for off premise consumption, Black Button inspired foods, bar tools & supplies (for your home or for the pro mixologist) and Black Button branded apparel.

Private Parties/Tastings/VIP:

Reservations for group tasting events can be made by calling the tasting room at (716) 507-4590

Private parties in the tasting room can be hosted Sunday nights and anytime Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday

Ask about road trip excursions to Black Button’s Rochester distillery, tasting room and production facility!

Black Button Distilling

Tasting Room & Bottle Shop

149 Swan Street, Downtown Buffalo

(716) 507-4590

Hours of Operation

Thursday, Friday, Saturday: 11a.m. – Midnight

Sunday: 11 a.m. -4 p.m.

About Black Button Distilling

Black Button Distilling is the first grain-to-glass craft distillery in Rochester, NY since prohibition. Founded in 2012 and housed in a 9,000-square-foot space near Rochester’s historic Public Market, Black Button Distilling specializes in farm to still products, using unique and all-natural ingredients from local farms to craft 2,400 bottles of award-winning spirits each week, distributed in 12 states. Visit Black Button’s newest location at 149 Swan Street, in Buffalo.