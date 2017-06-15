Bourbon & Beyond Announces National Bourbon Day Partners

LOUISVILLE, KY (June 14, 2017) — In honor of National Bourbon Day, Danny Wimmer Presents is ecstatic to announce its highly anticipated Food & Beverage Partners for Bourbon & Beyond, an incredible all-in-one bourbon, food, and music festival that celebrates the craftsmanship, soul and spirit of Louisville, Kentucky. Taking place for the first time on Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, glasses are being raised across the country to toast the exceptional talent that is making this festival unlike any other.

Danny Wimmer Presents newest venture, the inaugural Bourbon & Beyond, is a showcase featuring the best bourbons, master distillers, national and local chefs, bartenders, musicians, and many other artisans. Along with nationally celebrated Louisville chef, Edward Lee and best-selling author and acclaimed bourbon authority, Fred Minnick, this talented trio has brought these partners together to blend the best elements of a bourbon festival, a food festival, and a music festival into one all-encompassing celebration.

The Food Program Rundown



Attendees of the Bourbon & Beyond Festival are sure to be blown away by the overwhelming group of talented chefs, famed restaurants, interactive demos, panels, outstanding dishes and exciting epicurean events taking over Louisville this September.

Chef & Restaurant Partners: Bourbon & Beyond’s Chef Partners include renowned local and national chefs and beloved Louisville restaurants to deliver one-of-a-kind delectable creations. National Chefs to make appearances throughout the weekend are Tom Colicchio, Carla Hall, Edward Lee, Chris Cosentino, Amanda Freitag, Jose Salazar, Cosmo Goss & Erling Wu-Bower, Kevin Ashworth, Anthony Lamas and Anthony Falco, just to name a few. Local restaurants include Baxter’s 942 Bar & Grill, Boss Hog’s BBQ, Doc Crow’s, Gospel Bird, Seviche, The Manhattan Exchange, Whiskey Dry and many more.

A ticket to Bourbon & Beyond grants access to all the parties throughout the festival. The Big Easy Boil presented by Southern Comfort: Chef Anthony Lamas hosts the Big Easy Crawfish Boil where guests can choose between Chef Lamas’ Latin Flavor or the NoLa Crawfish King’s traditional recipe. Featuring New Orleans inspired tunes from DJ Johnny Sidell.

Chef Anthony Lamas hosts the Big Easy Crawfish Boil where guests can choose between Chef Lamas’ Latin Flavor or the NoLa Crawfish King’s traditional recipe. Featuring New Orleans inspired tunes from DJ Johnny Sidell. Tiki Barrel Bar: In addition to serving up outstanding tiki libations, renowned bartenders and cocktail book authors Jane Danger & Alla Lapuschik demonstrate how Bourbon is taking over Tiki. Featuring tunes by Coat Check Pool Party DJs.

In addition to serving up outstanding tiki libations, renowned bartenders and cocktail book authors Jane Danger & Alla Lapuschik demonstrate how Bourbon is taking over Tiki. Featuring tunes by Coat Check Pool Party DJs. Southern Soul BBQ: Chef Kevin Ashworth & Stacie Stewart of 610 Magnolia & Milkwood demonstrates the art of southern cooking & Maker’s Mark cocktails at this soulful inspired party. Featuring tunes by Derby City Soul Club.

Chef Kevin Ashworth & Stacie Stewart of 610 Magnolia & Milkwood demonstrates the art of southern cooking & Maker’s Mark cocktails at this soulful inspired party. Featuring tunes by Derby City Soul Club. Live Cooking Demos and Inspiring Panels

Unfiltered & Uncut: Chef Tom Colicchio + special guest: Unfiltered & Uncut.

Chef Tom Colicchio + special guest: Unfiltered & Uncut. B&B Talks: “Break The Bootlegger featuring Julian P. Van Winkle III & Edward Lee”: Join Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery president Julian P. Van Winkle III and Chef Edward Lee for a discussion of identifying authenticity and the real cost of counterfeiting in bourbon, and beyond.

“Break The Bootlegger featuring Julian P. Van Winkle III & Edward Lee”: Join Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery president Julian P. Van Winkle III and Chef Edward Lee for a discussion of identifying authenticity and the real cost of counterfeiting in bourbon, and beyond. Love & Fried Chicken with Carla Hall

Why Rye?: Anthony Falco + guest discuss the journey of ancient grains and what they mean to the art of pizza and distilling.

Anthony Falco + guest discuss the journey of ancient grains and what they mean to the art of pizza and distilling. Taste Trifecta: Chris Cosentino, Edward Lee & Mathew Landan (of Haymarket)

Chris Cosentino, Edward Lee & Mathew Landan (of Haymarket) Young Guns: Erling Wu-Bower & Cosmo Goss, move over Jon & Vinny! (I know we can’t print that but you get my drift)

Erling Wu-Bower & Cosmo Goss, move over Jon & Vinny! (I know we can’t print that but you get my drift) B&B Talks: “The Wonder Women of Whiskey”: From distilling to distributing, branding to bartending meet a few of the women who are leading calling the shots in the bourbon business.

Marianne Barnes, Master Distiller, Castle & Key Distillery

Jane Bowie, maturation specialist, Maker’s Mark

Jane Danger & Alla Lapuschik, authors, “From Rhum to Whiskey”

Allisa Henley, Master Distiller, Sazerac Tennesse

Andrea Wilson, GM & VP, Michter’s Distillery

Moderator: Susan Reigler, author, “Kentucky Bourbon Country”

The B&B Supper Club featuring Edward Lee & Chris Cosentino, Hosted by Jefferson’s Bourbon: Following in the footsteps of the completely sold-out B&B Supper Club hosted by Angel’s Envy featuring Tom Colicchio , we are proud to announce The B&B Supper Club featuring Chris Cosentino & Edward Lee. This 30-person ultra-exclusive dinner on Sunday gives you a stellar view of the stage.

Following in the footsteps of the completely sold-out B&B Supper Club hosted by Angel’s Envy featuring Tom Colicchio , we are proud to announce The B&B Supper Club featuring Chris Cosentino & Edward Lee. This 30-person ultra-exclusive dinner on Sunday gives you a stellar view of the stage. The Chicks & Champs Gospel Brunch: Traditional, Hot or Karaage, attendees to choose their favorite fried chicken style and sip sparkling wine with Cosmo Goss & Erling Wu-Bower on Saturday and Carla Hall on Sunday.

“I can’t wait to show the world how we do bourbon in Louisville. It is not just a libation, it’s a lifestyle,” said Chef Edward Lee. “This is an idea that Bourbon & Beyond and I believe wholeheartedly, and the culinary elements will bring in a whole new level of quality that we haven’t seen before at a festival.”

Curated by Fred Minnick, Edward Lee, and Chris Cosentino, Bourbon & Beyond has partnered with some of the best Kentucky bourbon distilleries to offer a rich taste of Kentucky and Bourbon with unique tasting experiences directly with the Master Distillers and their exceptionally crafted spirits.

“Bourbon & Beyond will attract thousands of people to the Commonwealth and introduce them to a lineup of great Kentucky Bourbons,” said Eric Gregory, President of Kentucky Distillers’ Association. “We’re happy to partner with Danny Wimmer Presents on this opportunity to empower festival goers to drink responsibly and to learn more about our rich history and timeless craft.”

Bourbon Distillery Partners: These acclaimed associations and distilleries will all be featured and showcased during the festival: Heaven Hill, Buffalo Trace, Angels Envy, Barton 1792, Jim Beam, Bulleit, Boone County Distilling Company, Four Roses, Maker’s Mark Distillery, MB Roland Distillery, Michters Distillery, New Riff, Brown-Foreman, Woodford Reserve Distillery, Kentucky Peerless, Rabbit Hole, Smooth Ambler and Limestone Branch Distillery. Other spirits and beverages to be featured include Jack Daniel’s, Southern Comfort and more to be announced soon.

“Bourbon & Beyond is bringing an entirely new generation of whiskey lovers to the birthplace of bourbon,” said Buffalo Trace Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with the entire bourbon community behind this exciting new endeavor.”

Experiences & Speakeasies

Attendees will also get the opportunity to immerse themselves within the Kentucky bourbon world even further, from hidden speakeasies to immersive events such as:

The Big Bourbon Bar: Presented by the Louisville Courier-Journal, this larger than life activation will include a 20,000- sq. ft bar serving expertly crafted bourbon cocktails featuring the following, exclusive Bourbon partners: 1792, Angel’s Envy, Barrell, Basil Hayden’s, Blade and Bow, Bloody Butcher’s Creed, Buffalo Trace, Bulleit, Coopers’ Craft, Eagle Rare, Eighteen 33, Four Roses, Hartfield & Co., Jefferson’s, Jim Beam, Kentucky Peerless, Knob Creek, Maker’s Mark, MB Roland, Michter’s, O.K.I., Old Forester, Rabbit Hole, Smooth Ambler, W. L. Weller, Woodford Reserve, and Yellowstone.

A bourbon hound’s dream come true with experimental, rare, and hard-to-find bourbons. The Brown-Forman Cooperage: Brown-Forman is the only major spirits company in the entire world to make its own new barrels, and Bourbon & Beyond is very excited to partner with The Brown-Forman Cooperage to offer festivalgoers the experience of witnessing the historic art of barrel raising and featuring Old Forrester, Woodford Reserve, Coopers’ Craft and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey.

Brown-Forman is the only major spirits company in the entire world to make its own new barrels, and Bourbon & Beyond is very excited to partner with The Brown-Forman Cooperage to offer festivalgoers the experience of witnessing the historic art of barrel raising and featuring Old Forrester, Woodford Reserve, Coopers’ Craft and Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey. Down The Rabbit Hole Speakeasy : Rabbit Hole invites you to go Down The Rabbit Hole into an exclusive bar hidden off the beaten path featuring cocktails by Proprietors LLC, the team behind Death & Co. That’s all we can say for now – figuring out how to get in will be entirely up to you!

: Rabbit Hole invites you to go Down The Rabbit Hole into an exclusive bar hidden off the beaten path featuring cocktails by Proprietors LLC, the team behind Death & Co. That’s all we can say for now – figuring out how to get in will be entirely up to you! Booker Noe’s Small Batch Bar: Booker Noe was a sixth-generation master distiller who grew up at a distillery in the heart of Kentucky. He was born to bourbon. He actually coined the term “small batch.” And if you can find Booker Noe’s Small Batch Bar, you’ll be one of the lucky guests to taste and experience what Booker believed in: Like bourbon, life is best enjoyed in slower, smaller batches. Head here and enjoy some Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Baker’s.

Booker Noe was a sixth-generation master distiller who grew up at a distillery in the heart of Kentucky. He was born to bourbon. He actually coined the term “small batch.” And if you can find Booker Noe’s Small Batch Bar, you’ll be one of the lucky guests to taste and experience what Booker believed in: Like bourbon, life is best enjoyed in slower, smaller batches. Head here and enjoy some Basil Hayden, Knob Creek and Baker’s. The Smooth Ambler Saloon: Hidden somewhere on the grounds of Bourbon & Beyond is The Smooth Ambler Saloon, a speakeasy featuring Old Scout bourbon cocktails. Stay tuned for details on how to get in!

Hidden somewhere on the grounds of Bourbon & Beyond is The Smooth Ambler Saloon, a speakeasy featuring Old Scout bourbon cocktails. Stay tuned for details on how to get in! Bourbon Workshops: Access to bourbon’s best and brightest in a series of free and intimate distilling, bartending, pairing, and cooking workshops.

Musical Performances



Along with the world-class musical performances happening throughout the weekend and on the two main music stages, Bourbon & Beyond’s BIG BOURBON BAR will also include bluegrass music all weekend long curated by The Bluegrass Situation and featuring The Steel Wheels, Mipso, Town Mountain, Love Canon, NewTown, The Tillers and Reva Dawn Salon. Bourbon & Beyond’s Resident DJ’s also join the mix with Coat Check Pool Party DJ’s, Craig Pfunder, Derby City Soul Club and, Johnny Siegel spinning all weekend long at the parties.

They join the headliners of the weekend Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Steve Miller Band, Band of Horses, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Paul Rodgers, Amos Lee, Buddy Guy, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, G. Love & Special Sauce, Chris Robinson Brotherhood, ZZ Ward, Nikki Lane, Shawn James & The Shapeshifters, Fantastic Negrito, Kiefer Sutherland, Dave Cavalier, bluegrass favorites curated by The Bluegrass Situation, and more.

The Bourbon & Beyond Festival is sure to be the most unforgettable and inspiring experience of music, food and bourbon yet. Like the flames that char the barrels, the hearth that nourishes our appetites, or the heart of an incredible beat, soul and passion will radiate throughout the Bourbon & Beyond festival.

For tickets and more details on the full line up of Food & Beverage Partners, please visit BourbonandBeyond.com.

