Brinley Shipwreck Launches New White Reserve Rum

Glen Rock, NJ (May 24, 2017) — Brinley Shipwreck, one of the fastest-growing spirits brands in the U.S., is adding Brinley Shipwreck White Reserve to its line of small-batch, craft rums. Set to launch nationwide directly after the Memorial Day holiday weekend, Brinley Shipwreck White Reserve (SRP $23) joins a star fleet of six award-winning rums, flavored with the finest natural ingredients sourced from around the world: Coconut, Coconut Cream, Coffee, Mango, Spiced, and Vanilla

Brinley Shipwreck Rums hail from the Caribbean island of St. Kitts, where Zach Brinley and his father Bob began hand-crafting Brinley Gold Vanilla Rum in 2002. All their rums (http://www.brinleygoldshipwreck.com/) are made with blackstrap molasses, which is more concentrated and far less sweet than regular molasses.

“Brinley Shipwreck is one of the fastest-growing brands of rum in the U.S., and white rum is the single largest segment of the rum category. Putting the two together was a no-brainer,” said Larry Neuringer, spirits director for importer Market Street Spirits.

“For a while now, rum aficionados have been asking for a more complex, super-quality white rum with a little age. They spoke and we listened!” adds Zach Brinley.

At 80 proof (40% abv), Brinley Shipwreck White Reserve is incredibly smooth and light, thanks to being distilled five times and a year’s aging in American oak barrels.Click here for a bottle shot and tech sheetWith a hint of oak, coconut and sugar cane, the White Reserve is ideal for premium classic white rum cocktails, such as a Daiquiri, Mojito, Piña Colada, and Cuba Libre.

The Brinleys have given Shipwreck White Reserve Rum a textured silvery-white label printed on sustainable American birch. Navigational coordinates mark the locations of several historic shipwrecks, including the Titanic and a British wreck off the coast of St. Kitts. Fittingly, a portion of every Shipwreck White Rum sold will be donated to the St. Kitts Sea Turtle Monitoring Network (https://www.stkittsturtles.org/), which rescues and protects sea turtles. Look for a neck tag on every bottle highlighting this cause. The launch of Brinley Shipwreck White Reserve will also be accompanied by a full array of POS and integrated marketing support.

About Market Street Spirits

Focusing on artisanal spirits and craft beers, Market Street Spirits is a division of Opici Wines. Launched in 2014, the portfolio includes Brinley Gold Shipwreck rum, Brùton craft beers, Distilllerie Franciacorta grappas, Meletti liqueurs, and Rebellion bourbon and rye. Founded in 1913, family-owned fine wine importer Opici is today in the capable hands of the fourth generation, represented by Don Opici. The company was recently honored as “Importer of the Year.” For more information visit: http://www.marketstspirits.com/