Brockmans Gin Expands Northeast Distribution

NEW YORK, NY (March 21, 2017) — Brockmans Gin, the super-premium new-style gin with a taste like no other, continues its U.S. expansion, opening up distribution in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine starting this spring. Brockmans has appointed Horizon Beverage as its broker to lead the charge for growth in these three key states. With this expansion, Brockmans is now available in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

“Brockmans’ momentum in the U.S. continues to build, growing 194% and reaching Nielsen top five status in the high-end gin category in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts in 2016,” noted Bob Fowkes, Director and Co-Founder of Brockmans Gin. “Brockmans was created to be more exciting, different and delicious than the traditional gins of the past. We are very excited to partner with Horizon Beverage to offer our distinctive, new style gin to consumers in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine and continue our strong growth trend.”

Founded in 1933, Horizon Beverage Company leads New England as the premier wholesale distributors of beer, wine and spirits in the region. Horizon is dedicated to uniting the New England marketplace by providing operational excellence, trusted service, personal connections, industry expertise and trend-setting taste.

Brockmans Gin is available in 750ml at a suggested retail price of $34.99. For more information, visit www.brockmansgin.com.

About Brockmans Gin

Brockmans Gin is a super-premium, new style gin, which can be enjoyed neat over ice. Distilled in traditional copper stills, Brockmans balances a unique combination of traditional gin aromas, citrus, coriander and top notes of blueberries and blackberries to provide a refreshingly new gin taste experience. Based in the United Kingdom, Brockmans is now available in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.