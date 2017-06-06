California’s Cliff House Offers Bloody Mary Mix for Retail Sale

San Francisco, CA (May 24, 2017) – San Francisco’s famous Cliff House announces its Cliff House Classic Bloody Mary Mix, the restaurant’s most popular brunch beverage, is now available for purchase at Bay Area locations or on-line at Cliff House Classic.

As a crown jewel of San Francisco’s Golden Gate National Recreational Area, the Cliff House is a popular weekend brunch spot among locals and tourists alike for its delicious cuisine and Bloody Mary’s paired with spectacular views of nearby cliffs and the Pacific Ocean.

“We’re proud that locals and visitors have made us a part of their San Francisco weekend experience for many years,” said Chef Ralph Burgin, Managing Partner, Chef de Cuisine of Cliff House and CEO of Cliff House Classic. “After an excursion through the Sutro Baths or a hike on the Lands End trails, our Bloody Mary has become a staple in the experience of this beautiful, historic district of San Francisco and we’re excited to make it available beyond our restaurant. “

The Cliff House Classic Bloody Mary Mix was developed in 2014 by Chef Ralph Burgin. As a part-time farmer himself, Chef Burgin grows an abundant crop of tomatoes that serves the Cliff House’s tomato needs from July through fall’s first frost. Come summer, Chef Burgin’s 1,500 tomato plants proliferate in the hot Sonoma County sun and are part of the bar and dining room menus.

“By making the mix available for purchase, I wanted to extend the experience of one of the Bay Area’s most beloved brunch destinations outside of the restaurant. Locals can find the taste of the landmark restaurant right at home,” said Burgin.

Burgin describes the product as full- bodied, complex and balanced, a nice clean kick at the end, full of umami from the clam juice, with a long finish.

The Cliff House Classic Bloody Mary Mix is available in a single 33.8oz. (1 liter) bottle for $7.95 at the Cliff House or online at Cliff House Classic.

Additional locations include 25 stores around the Bay Area:

San Francisco:

6001 California St. Market, Arguello Market, Eezy Freezy, Harvest Urban Market, Le Beau, Tower Market, Real Foods on Stanyan, Whole Foods on Valencia, Mollie Stone’s in Burlingame , Castro SF and Grand Central SF

Wine Country:

Big John’s, Healdsburg, Browns Valley Market, Napa, and Cal Mart, Calistoga

Other locations:

Cal Mart, Palo Alto, Cal Mart, Sausalito, Oceana Market, Pacifica, Scotty’s Market, San Rafael, Seascape Aptos Shopper’s Corner, Santa Cruz, Star Grocery, Oakland, Summit Store, Los Gatos, United Market, San Anselmo, and United Market, San Rafael.

