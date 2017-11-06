Casa Bacardi Visitor Center Reopens in Puerto Rico

CATANO, Puerto Rico, and HAMILTON, Bermuda — Casa BACARDÍ visitor center, one of Puerto Rico’s top tourism attractions, is pleased to announce it has reopened as of November 1. While the Casa BACARDÍ campus suffered minor damage during Hurricane Maria, the largest premium rum distillery in the world is leading the charge in recovery and rebuilding. The landscaping is showing signs of recovery and the views of the El Morro Fort and San Juan Bay are as spectacular as ever.

“Tourism is an essential industry for Puerto Rico. As the island rebuilds, we look forward to welcoming visitors with warm hospitality, cold cocktails, and stories of overcoming adversity, innovation, perseverance and celebration,” said Wesley Cullen, General Manager. “We are here to support the industry and are very happy to reopen Casa BACARDÍ for tourist and locals.”

Casa BACARDÍ Puerto Rico has been welcoming visitors since 1961. During the weeks following Hurricane Maria, the visitor center was temporarily closed as its staff remained focused on providing relief to the community as part of the “Bacardi Contigo” (Bacardi is With You) initiative.

As part of the Bacardi ongoing commitment to Puerto Rico relief and rebuilding efforts, $5 of each tour admission will be donated to relief organizations, through the end of the year. Tickets are available at www.casabacardi.com.

Casa BACARDÍ in Puerto Rico welcomes guests to enjoy the beautiful, waterfront property and select from three tours. The “Historical” tour starts with a cocktail overlooking the bay to El Morro Fort, then a guided tour to discover how BACARDÍ rum is made and the family-owned company’s history of craft and innovation. The “Historical” tour is $15 (plus sales tax) and includes a welcome cocktail and commemorative cup.

The “Rum Tasting” tour is an experience for guests to discover how BACARDÍ premium rums are made, the craft of barrels and blending, and an expert-lead tasting of five BACARDÍ rums, including Legacy, exclusively available at Casa BACARDÍ in Puerto Rico. The “Rum Tasting” tour is $49.99 and includes a welcome cocktail and commemorative cup.

The “Mixology” tour is the opportunity to master the mojito. This interactive tour puts visitors behind the bar as a BACARDÍ rum specialist leads guests through mixing three classic BACARDÍ rum cocktails, after a visit to the distillery and tour of the history of the most awarded rum in the world. The “Mixology” Tour is $59.99 and includes a welcome cocktail and commemorative cup.

In the retail shop, visitors enjoy the very popular “Self-Fill Experience,” where guests fill, seal and label their own bottle of special rum, exclusively available at Casa BACARDÍ, directly from the barrel.

About Bacardi in Puerto Rico

Bacardi Corporation was founded in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 1936, and is part of family-owned Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world. The current facility was built in 1958 on 127 acres in the town of Cataño. The rum production facility is the largest premium rum distillery in the world, and one of 29 Bacardi manufacturing facilities globally.

Since 1961, Bacardi has operated the state-of-the-art Casa Bacardí Visitor Center, the second most-visited venue in metro San Juan, drawing nearly 200,000 visitors a year to learn about the rich history of the Bacardi family and brand, as well as its unique production. www.visitcasabacardi.com

About BACARDÍ Rums

In 1862, Bacardi revolutionized the spirits industry when founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó began producing his remarkable light-bodied, smooth rum. The unique taste of BACARDÍ inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world’s most famous drink recipes including the Mojito, the Daiquirí, the Cuba Libre, the Piña Colada, and the Presidente. BACARDÍ Superior rum has won more than 750 awards for quality and taste making it the world’s most awarded rum. Today, BACARDÍ is mainly produced in Puerto Rico, following the production legacy set forth by Don Facundo Bacardi Massó – crafted in a five-step distillation process, mellowed in American white oak barrels, and filtered five times for unparalleled quality and smoothness.

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels including GREY GOOSE vodka, DEWAR’S Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE gin, and MARTINI vermouth and Italian sparkling wines. www.bacardi.com