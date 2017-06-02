Catoctin Creek Announces Acquisition of New Facility

PURCELLVILLE, VA — The owners of Catoctin Creek Distilling Company are happy to announce the acquisition of an additional 15,000-square-foot building in Virginia. The new facility will initially be used for warehouse storage, but could serve as an additional base for future operations as business grows for the award-winning craft distillery, which produces premium spirits from organic grains in northern Virginia’s Loudoun Valley.

Catoctin Creek will continue to operate the business and perform distilling operations at its headquarters on 120 W. Main St., Purcellville, Va., where a very popular tasting room and distillery store is open to the public six days a week.

“The new facility is a first step towards much greater expansion,” said Catoctin Creek co-owner Scott Harris. “As we continue to craft spirits by hand from the best organic grains, our goal is to double production by next year.”

Founded in 2009 by Scott and his wife, Becky Harris, Catoctin Creek uses local and organic ingredients to produce a variety of premium spirits, including its flagship Roundstone Rye, which holds distinction as Virginia’s most-awarded whisky. With Scott running business operations as general manager and Becky focused on the art of crafting the finest spirits in the Commonwealth as chief distiller, the couple leads a small team of employees that are proudly making a variety high-quality products in an historic building in Purcellville’s quaint downtown.

In a relatively short time Catoctin Creek has garnered many accolades and critical acclaim and expanded distribution across the country. Earlier this year, Catoctin Creek won four awards at the prestigious the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, including a Double Gold medal for the cask proof version of its popular Roundstone Rye Whisky that was finished in premium French Bordeaux oak barrels used to make the distillery’s 1757 Virginia Brandy.

About Catoctin Creek Distilling Company

Catoctin Creek Distilling Company (120 West Main Street, Purcellville, VA 20132; Twitter: @catoctincreek) is the first distillery in Loudoun County Virginia since before prohibition. Family owned and operated, Catoctin Creek produces premium spirits: rye whisky and gin from organic sources, and brandy from Virginia wines. For media-related inquiries, please contact Hannah Watson at here.

Mountain High Media, 116 West Jefferson St., Charlottesville, VA 22902 United States.