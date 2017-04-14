Catoctin Creek Distilling Company Spirits to Enter Michigan in April

PURCELLVILLE, VA (April 14, 2017) — Catoctin Creek Distilling Company has announced plans to begin selling its award-winning spirits in Michigan on April 15. Upon launch, premium spirits made by the craft distillery based in northern Virginia’s Loudoun Valley will initially be available in Detroit, Lansing and Ann Arbor. Additional distribution locations will be added in the near future. The expansion into Michigan comes via Benchmark Beverage Company.

“Benchmark Beverage is very excited about selling the Catoctin Creek line all over the state of Michigan,” says Auday Arabo, President of Benchmark Beverage Company. “The distillery is making great products that we’re certain will be winners with our consumers.”

Founded in 2009 by the husband and wife team of Becky and Scott Harris, Catoctin Creek uses local and organic ingredients to produce a variety of premium spirits, including its flagship Roundstone Rye, which holds distinction as Virginia’s most-awarded whisky. With Scott running business operations as general manager and Becky focused on the art of crafting the finest spirits in the Commonwealth as chief distiller, the couple leads a small team of employees that are proudly making a variety high-quality products in an historic building in the quaint downtown of Purcellville, Va. In a relatively short time Catoctin Creek has garnered many accolades and critical acclaim and expanded distribution across the country.

“Every bottle we produce at Catoctin Creek is crafted by hand from the best organic grains,” says Scott Harris. “We can’t wait for the spirits we make with careful attention to detail to be enjoyed by people across Michigan.”

Catoctin Creek’s expanded distribution into Michigan will start with its flagship product, Roundstone Rye, a pre-Prohibition style rye whisky made from 100-percent rye grain. Lauded across the globe with gold medals in London, New York and San Francisco, Roundstone Rye is one of very few organic whiskeys available today. After being aged in new Minnesota white oak casks for just under two years, it is bottled at an approachable 80 proof, ultimately offering a smooth whisky that blends flavors of the wood with the spice of rye’s true grain character. A superb sipping whisky, Roundstone Rye also features notes of caramel, rich butter toffee, and just a hint of lemon in the nose.

Roundstone Rye will be carried in bars, restaurants and grocery stores where premium spirits are sold. Availability of additional Catoctin Creek products in Michigan will be announced soon.